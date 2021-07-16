search
The Open: Bob MacIntyre continues cut streak - just! - at St George's

Golf News

The Open: Bob MacIntyre continues cut streak - just! - at St George's

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2021
The Open Robert MacIntyre Royal St George's Major Championships Scottish news
Bob Mac Intyre The Open

It’s seventh heaven for Robert MacIntyre.

The sole Scot in the field for this week’s Open Championship has safely made it through to the weekend at Royal St George’s – albeit only just.

MacIntyre, 24, needed to hole a gutsy seven-footer for birdie on the last to card a one-under 69 in round two and improve to one-over. That was ultimately where the cut fell some hours later, thrusting the Oban man into the weekend for the seventh time in seven major starts.

Crucially, he thinks he knows what he needs to work on if he’s going to mount a weekend charge.

“It's just about switching the mental state with my putter,” said the former European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’. “I just need to believe that it's going to go in and just keep doing what I'm doing.

“I'm hitting it beautifully. Some of the best shots I've hit in a long time. That one into the last was an example of it, pin high, just left, exact spot which I hit it. 

"I just had to step up and commit to that one final putt, and if it went in, we were hopefully going to be hanging about and if not, well, probably up the road.”

MacIntyre added that he has enjoyed feeding off a home crowd at St George’s. Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, up to 32,000 fans are allowed to attend the championship each day, and the Scot is feeding off their energy.

“It's been brilliant,” he said. “British fans are always good. Obviously there's a lot of Scottish people down here last week supporting me. I've got family and friends down, also. It's going to be good over the weekend to have them supporting me and hopefully I can put on a good shift.”

