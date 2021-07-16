search
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Brooks Koepka trolls DeChambeau - AGAIN!

Golf News

The Open: Brooks Koepka trolls DeChambeau - AGAIN!

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2021
The Open Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Royal St George's Major Championships
Brooks Koepka Trolls Bryson De Chambeau

Brooks Koepka knows how to seize an opportunity.

Whether it’s propelling himself into contention to win another major championship – as he did in today’s second round of The Open – or taking a shot at arch-nemesis Bryson DeChambeau, he almost always delivers.

We’ll get to the golf in a moment. First, the pantomime.

• Where to buy Justin Thomas' hoodie

• DeChambeau 'deeply regrets' equipment comments

Speaking to the Golf Channel after his Friday round at Royal St George’s, four-time major champion Koepka was full of praise for one particular club in his bag.

“Drove the ball great – love my driver,” said the 28-year-old, a hint of a smile forming at the corners of his mouth.

Here’s the clip…

Make no mistake, this was no commercially-savvy act of sponsor brown-nosing on Brooks’ behalf. 

Rather it was a deliberate dig at DeChambeau who caused a stramash on day one of the championship when he blasted that his driver “sucks”. It was a comment that prompted one of the senior figures at equipment sponsor Cobra to compare him to a petulant eight-year-old. DeChambeau quickly apologised.

• Police step in to rescue Sergio at St George's

Koepka, you might remember, made a similar sly dig on Twitter two weeks ago, when he tweeted praise for his caddie Ricky Elliott just hours after DeChambeau parted ways with his long-time looper Tim Tucker.

But enough of the psychodrama.

In the main event, Koepka has positioned himself for a weekend charge up the leaderboard as he goes in search of major win number five.

• R&A drafts in army to beef up Open security

He closed with three birdies on the spin – and four in his final five holes – to card a four-under 66 and reach five-under for the championship. That leaves him just five shots off the pace currently being set by 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Victory this week would move Koepka to within a Masters victory of completing the career grand slam.

