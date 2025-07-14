Sign up for our daily newsletter

The Open is back – and the R&A has announced how much prize money is available at Royal Portrush this week.

Surprisingly, it’s exactly the same as last year.

That means the winner of the 153rd championship will bank $3.1 million, while seven-figure payouts are on the line for the second and third place finishers.

It’s part of a $17 million total fund that has been left untouched ahead of the final men’s major of the year.

Meanwhile, the Open’s prize money remains the lowest of the ‘big four’ in the men’s professional game. The US Open is the most lucrative, offering $21.5 million.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open Championship…

The Open 2025: Prize money & payout in full

WINNER: $3,100,000  

2: $1,759,000  

3: $1,128,000  

4: $876,000  

5: $705,000  

6: $611,000  

7: $525,000  

8: $442,500  

9: $388,000  

10: $350,600  

11: $319,200  

12: $282,800  

13: $266,000  

14: $249,000  

15: $231,000  

16: $212,700  

17: $202,400  

18: $193,000  

19: $184,900  

20: $176,200  

21: $168,000  

22: $159,600  

23: $151,000  

24: $142,600  

25: $137,800  

26: $131,800  

27: $127,000  

28: $122,600  

29: $117,300  

30: $111,200  

31: $107,600  

32: $102,100  

33: $98,500  

34: $95,700  

35: $92,400  

36: $88,700  

37: $84,600  

38: $80,300 

39: $77,400  

40: $74,900  

41: $71,800  

42: $68,300  

43: $65,200  

44: $61,500  

45: $58,000  

46: $55,000  

47: $52,800  

48: $50,700  

49: $48,400  

50: $47,200  

51: $46,200  

52: $45,400  

53: $44,700 

54: $44,000  

55: $43,300  

56: $42,700  

57: $42,300  

58: $42,000  

59: $41,700  

60: $41,400  

61: $41,200  

62: $41,000  

63: $40,800  

64: $40,600  

65: $40,300  

66: $40,000  

67: $39,700  

68: $39,400  

69: $39,100  

70: $38,900 

