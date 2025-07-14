Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Open is back – and the R&A has announced how much prize money is available at Royal Portrush this week.
Surprisingly, it’s exactly the same as last year.
That means the winner of the 153rd championship will bank $3.1 million, while seven-figure payouts are on the line for the second and third place finishers.
It’s part of a $17 million total fund that has been left untouched ahead of the final men’s major of the year.
Meanwhile, the Open’s prize money remains the lowest of the ‘big four’ in the men’s professional game. The US Open is the most lucrative, offering $21.5 million.
Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open Championship…
The Open 2025: Prize money & payout in full
WINNER: $3,100,000
2: $1,759,000
3: $1,128,000
4: $876,000
5: $705,000
6: $611,000
7: $525,000
8: $442,500
9: $388,000
10: $350,600
11: $319,200
12: $282,800
13: $266,000
14: $249,000
15: $231,000
16: $212,700
17: $202,400
18: $193,000
19: $184,900
20: $176,200
21: $168,000
22: $159,600
23: $151,000
24: $142,600
25: $137,800
26: $131,800
27: $127,000
28: $122,600
29: $117,300
30: $111,200
31: $107,600
32: $102,100
33: $98,500
34: $95,700
35: $92,400
36: $88,700
37: $84,600
38: $80,300
39: $77,400
40: $74,900
41: $71,800
42: $68,300
43: $65,200
44: $61,500
45: $58,000
46: $55,000
47: $52,800
48: $50,700
49: $48,400
50: $47,200
51: $46,200
52: $45,400
53: $44,700
54: $44,000
55: $43,300
56: $42,700
57: $42,300
58: $42,000
59: $41,700
60: $41,400
61: $41,200
62: $41,000
63: $40,800
64: $40,600
65: $40,300
66: $40,000
67: $39,700
68: $39,400
69: $39,100
70: $38,900
