The Open is back – and the R&A has announced how much prize money is available at Royal Portrush this week.

Surprisingly, it’s exactly the same as last year.

That means the winner of the 153rd championship will bank $3.1 million, while seven-figure payouts are on the line for the second and third place finishers.

It’s part of a $17 million total fund that has been left untouched ahead of the final men’s major of the year.

Meanwhile, the Open’s prize money remains the lowest of the ‘big four’ in the men’s professional game. The US Open is the most lucrative, offering $21.5 million.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Open Championship…

The Open 2025: Prize money & payout in full

WINNER: $3,100,000

2: $1,759,000

3: $1,128,000

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900