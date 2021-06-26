The Open Championship: The 2021 field in full

After sitting out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Open Championship is back on the schedule for 2021 – and it’s shaping up to be another thrilling edition of golf’s oldest major.

The 149th staging of the championship takes place at Royal St George’s in Kent from July 15-18 – the 15th time the famous Sandwich links has played host to the battle for the Claret Jug and the first since 2011.

On that occasion, Darren Clarke secured his long-awaited first major victory. Looking to emulate the Northern Irishman this year is a star-studded cast comprising the world’s top golfers, the best of the game’s amateur talent and the usual bunch of plucky qualifiers.

Here’s your guide to every single one of the players to have qualified for the championship so far.

(Parentheses, where used, denotes other eligibility criteria by which players could have otherwise qualified)

1. Open champions aged 60 or under on July 19, 2020

Mark Calcavecchia, Stewart Cink (4), Darren Clarke (2), John Daly, David Duval, Ernie Els (2), Todd Hamilton, Pádraig Harrington, Zach Johnson (2), Paul Lawrie, Shane Lowry (2,3,4,5), Rory McIlroy (2,4,5,11,12,12a), Phil Mickelson (2,4,9), Francesco Molinari (2,5,6), Louis Oosthuizen (2,4,5,5a,12,15), Jordan Spieth (2,4), Henrik Stenson (2)

Eligible but not expected to enter: Ian Baker-Finch, Ben Curtis, Justin Leonard, Tiger Woods (8,15)

2. Open champions for 2010–2019

3. Top 10 finishers and ties in the 2019 Open Championship

Tony Finau (4,12,15), Tommy Fleetwood (4,5,5a,12), Rickie Fowler (12,15), Tyrrell Hatton (4,5,5a,6,12a), Brooks Koepka (4,9,10,12), Robert MacIntyre (4,5), Patrick Reed (4,5a,8,12,12a,15), Lee Westwood (4,5,5a), Danny Willett (5,6,8)

4. Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for Week 21, 2021

Abraham Ancer (12,15), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5,5a,18), Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay (12,15), Paul Casey (5,12), Corey Conners (12), Bryson DeChambeau (10,12,15), Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick (5,5a), Sergio García (5,8), Brian Harman, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Sung-jae Im (12,15), Si-woo Kim, Jason Kokrak (12), Kevin Kisner (12), Dustin Johnson (8,10,12,12a,15), Marc Leishman (12,15), Hideki Matsuyama (8,12,15), Collin Morikawa (5a,9,12a), Kevin Na, Joaquín Niemann (15), Ryan Palmer, Victor Perez (5,5a), Jon Rahm (5,10,12,12a), Justin Rose (12), Xander Schauffele (12,12a,15), Scottie Scheffler (12a), Adam Scott (12,15), Webb Simpson (11,12,15), Cameron Smith (15), Justin Thomas (9,11,12,12a,15), Matthew Wolff, Will Zalatoris

5. Top 30 in the final 2019 Race to Dubai standings

Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Jorge Campillo, Justin Harding, Benjamin Hébert, Marcus Kinhult, Kurt Kitayama, Romain Langasque, Haotong Li (15), Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joost Luiten, Ian Poulter, Erik van Rooyen, Matthias Schwab, Matt Wallace, Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger

5a. Top 10 in the final 2020 Race to Dubai standings

Aaron Rai

6. Recent winners of the BMW PGA Championship (2017–2020)

Alex Norén

7. Top 5 players, not already exempt, within the top 20 of the 2021 Race to Dubai through the BMW International Open

June 27

8. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2016–2021)

9. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2015–2021)

Jason Day, Jimmy Walker

10. Recent winners of the U.S. Open (2016–2021)

Gary Woodland (12,15)

11. Recent winners of the Players Championship (2018–2021)

12. The 30 qualifiers for the 2019 Tour Championship

Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Matt Kuchar (15), Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker

12a. The leading ten qualifiers for the 2020 Tour Championship

Sebastián Muñoz

13. Top five players, not already exempt, within the top 20 of the 2020–21 FedEx Cup points list through the Travelers Championship

June 27

14. Winner of the 2019 Open de Argentina

Ricardo Celia

15. Playing members of the 2019 Presidents Cup teams

Byeong-hun An, Adam Hadwin, CT Pan

16. Winners of the 2019 and 2020–21 Asian Tour Order of Merit

Jazz Janewattananond

17. Winners of the 2019 and 2020–21 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit

Ryan Fox, Brad Kennedy

18. Winners of the 2019–20 and 2020–21 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit

JC Ritchie

19. Winners of the 2019 and 2020 Japan Open

Chan Kim, Yuki Inamori

20. Winners of the 2020 and 2021 Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf

Rikuya Hoshino

21. Top two players on the 2019 and 2020 Japan Golf Tour Official Money List

Shugo Imahira, Shaun Norris

22. The top two finishers, not already exempt, in the 2021 Mizuno Open

Ryutaro Nagano, Juvic Pagunsan

23. Winner of the 2019 and 2020 Senior Open Championship

Bernhard Langer

24. Winners of the 2020 and 2021 Amateur Championship

Joe Long (a), Laird Shepherd (a)

25. Winners of the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Amateur

Andy Ogletree (a)[k], Tyler Strafaci (a)[k]

26. Winners of the 2020 and 2021 European Amateur

Matthias Schmid (a), Christoffer Bring (a)

27. Recipient of the 2019 and 2020 Mark H. McCormack Medal

Cole Hammer (a), Takumi Kanaya (a)[k]

28. Winner of the 2019 and 2020 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Lin Yuxin (a)

29. Winner of the 2020 and 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship

Abel Gallegos (a)

30. The leading player, not already exempt, in the 2021 Kaskáda Golf Challenge (must have made the cut and not participated in Final Qualifying)

July 4

31. The leading three players, not already exempt, in the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (must have made the cut and not participated in Final Qualifying)

July 4

32. The leading player, not already exempt, in the 2021 Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (must have made the cut and not participated in Final Qualifying)

July 11

33. The leading three players, not already exempt, in the 2021 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

July 11

34. Open Qualifying Series

Jaco Ahlers, Marcus Armitage, Joel Dahmen, Branden Grace, Matt Jones, Takumi Kanaya, Kim Joo-hyung, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Danny Lee, Richard T Lee, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Pike, Poom Saksansin

35. Final Qualifying

June 29