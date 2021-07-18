search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Collin Morikawa secures second major at Sandwich

Golf News

The Open: Collin Morikawa secures second major at Sandwich

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2021
The Open collin morikawa Royal St George's Major Championships Louis Oosthuizen Jordan Spieth
Collin Morikawa Claret Jug

FINAL STANDINGS -15 Morikawa; -13 Spieth; -11 Oosthuizen, Rahm; -9 Frittelli; -8 Koepka, Hughes; -7 Johnson, MacIntyre, Berger, Scheffler. SELECTED OTHERS -2 DeChambeau; E McIlroy; +1 Fowler.

Collin Morikawa is the 2021 'Champion Golfer of the Year'.

Making his championship debut, the American came from behind in the final round of The 149th Open to claim his second major victory and cement his place amongst the greats of the game. 

The 2020 US PGA champion closed with a bogey-free 66 to win by two shots at Royal St George's from fellow American Jordan Spieth, with long-time leader Louis Oosthuizen a further two shots adrift in a tie for third alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm. 

• The Open: Full prize money payout

With this victory, Morikawa becomes the first player to win on two different major debuts. He is also the second player, after Tiger Woods, to win The Open and US PGA Championship before the age of 25, whilst his eight major starts - eight! - is the fewest needed to win twice since the days of Bobby Jones. 

It was another hugely impressive, strikingly mature and quietly ruthless performance from one of the most exciting young talents in the game - perhaps the most exciting young talent in the game.

And as far as he's concerned, he's just getting started.

Casting regular glances at his shiny new piece of silverware, he said: "I just want more. When you're in these moments and you truly love what you do, and I love playing folf and competing against these guys, these are the best moments ever because the nerves push you to just be a better person.

• DeChambeau planning to play Scottish Open"

"At 24 years old, it's so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I've done because I want more. I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more, maybe spend a few extra days and sit back and drink out of this.

"To be cemented on the Claret Jug with countless names, countless Hall of Famers, countless people that I've looked up to, not just from golf, but outside of golf, it's so special.

"To be a part of that history is awesome and to hear 'Champion Golfer of the Year' - chills."

Whilst disappointed not to win, runner-up Jordan Spieth - a winner of this event in 2017 - was magnanimous in his praise of Morikawa.

• Where will future Opens be played?

"At 24, obviously there's a bright future ahead," said Spieth. "That's pretty special. I think winning one can happen to a lot of people playing really good golf in one week but he's obviously proven that this stage is where he wants to be.

"Clearly, with the shots he's hit and the putts he's holed, he's not afraid of high pressure situations and winning a major championship."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - collin morikawa

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
See all videos right arrow