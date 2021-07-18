The Open: Collin Morikawa secures second major at Sandwich

FINAL STANDINGS -15 Morikawa; -13 Spieth; -11 Oosthuizen, Rahm; -9 Frittelli; -8 Koepka, Hughes; -7 Johnson, MacIntyre, Berger, Scheffler. SELECTED OTHERS -2 DeChambeau; E McIlroy; +1 Fowler.

Collin Morikawa is the 2021 'Champion Golfer of the Year'.

Making his championship debut, the American came from behind in the final round of The 149th Open to claim his second major victory and cement his place amongst the greats of the game.

The 2020 US PGA champion closed with a bogey-free 66 to win by two shots at Royal St George's from fellow American Jordan Spieth, with long-time leader Louis Oosthuizen a further two shots adrift in a tie for third alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm.

• The Open: Full prize money payout

With this victory, Morikawa becomes the first player to win on two different major debuts. He is also the second player, after Tiger Woods, to win The Open and US PGA Championship before the age of 25, whilst his eight major starts - eight! - is the fewest needed to win twice since the days of Bobby Jones.

It was another hugely impressive, strikingly mature and quietly ruthless performance from one of the most exciting young talents in the game - perhaps the most exciting young talent in the game.

The winner of the Gold Medal and the Champion Golfer of the Year...



🏆Collin Morikawa🏆#TheOpenpic.twitter.com/jjj0xdu6sK — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

And as far as he's concerned, he's just getting started.

Casting regular glances at his shiny new piece of silverware, he said: "I just want more. When you're in these moments and you truly love what you do, and I love playing folf and competing against these guys, these are the best moments ever because the nerves push you to just be a better person.

• DeChambeau planning to play Scottish Open"



"At 24 years old, it's so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I've done because I want more. I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more, maybe spend a few extra days and sit back and drink out of this.

"To be cemented on the Claret Jug with countless names, countless Hall of Famers, countless people that I've looked up to, not just from golf, but outside of golf, it's so special.

"To be a part of that history is awesome and to hear 'Champion Golfer of the Year' - chills."

Whilst disappointed not to win, runner-up Jordan Spieth - a winner of this event in 2017 - was magnanimous in his praise of Morikawa.

• Where will future Opens be played?



"At 24, obviously there's a bright future ahead," said Spieth. "That's pretty special. I think winning one can happen to a lot of people playing really good golf in one week but he's obviously proven that this stage is where he wants to be.

"Clearly, with the shots he's hit and the putts he's holed, he's not afraid of high pressure situations and winning a major championship."

