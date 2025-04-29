Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sir Keir Starmer is understood to be pushing for the Open Championship to be held at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

The Guardian reports that senior British officials have asked the R&A about the feasibility of hosting golf’s oldest major in 2028.

A move to the iconic Ayrshire venue would appease the US president, who has wanted Turnberry to stage the event since he first bought the resort back in 2014.

And officials are now continuing to explore the R&A’s stance following requests from Trump to the prime minister about hosting the Open at Turnberry.

It would seem, meanwhile, that the ancient game’s governing body has significantly altered its own stance on a return to Turnberry for the first time since 2009.

Former chief executive Martin Slumbers made clear during his tenure that the blacklisted course would not be restored to the Open rota with Trump as its owner.

“We will not return until we are convinced the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” Slumbers said in 2021.

But that hardline stance has softened under new CEO Mark Darbon, who claimed last week that he would love to see the Open head to Turnberry.

Rather than declaring Trump’s ownership as problematic as he pondered a return, Darbon focused on whether the Ailsa course would be able to cope with staging an event of the Open’s magnitude.

“At Turnberry, there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face around the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure,” he said.

“We’re doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require.”

