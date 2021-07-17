They say The Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday.

By extension, The Open doesn’t begin until Tyrrell Hatton breaks a club, is caught swearing by on-course microphones and gives a middle-finger salute.

To that end, the 149th edition of golf’s oldest major got underway some time on Friday afternoon.

Hatton’s miserable form in the championship continued at Royal St George’s, rounds of 72 and 70 condemning him to a sixth missed cut in nine appearances.

The 29-year-old’s frustrations boiled over on several occasions, most notably the final hole where he killed a wedge in a fit of fury, shortly after TV commentators had to apologise for microphones capturing him saying “f****** b******s”.

This, of course, didn’t go over well with armchair supporters who took to social media to share their disgust at the world No.10’s behaviour.

Here’s a flavour of the reactions…

@TyrrellHatton Your a total disgrace to the European Tour & you should hang your head in shame. It’s week after week we have to tolerate your shocking behaviour. Seve B a proper Golf champion would be appalled. It’s guys like him that made the European tour & you do this https://t.co/Qdub7i0emc — Philip Hall (@PhilipH21343285) July 17, 2021

@TheOpen and TV channels should not give air time to players like @TyrrellHatton and use that time to showcase other players that can teach something good to kids, like manners.@NBCGolf@GolfChannel — José De Nigris F. (@josedenigris) July 17, 2021

@TyrrellHatton your like a spoilt brat on a golf course. — AlanBevs (@alanbevans1) July 16, 2021

So let me see if i got this right, @b_dechambeau complains about his driver not being right and the media have a melt down and call him all sorts of names BUT @TyrrellHatton can stomp on and break his club and the @GolfChannel will say no big deal he just had a mini meltdown. — Its Beer30 somewhere (@GySgt1USMC1) July 16, 2021

@TyrrellHatton you are a complete a$$hole. It is okay to be emotional, but you are fucking professional. Act like it. You should be suspended for a significant amount of time. Perhaps you’ll grow up. — Buck Mizer (@MizerBuck) July 16, 2021

@TyrrellHatton giving the finger and now stomping on and breaking a club. So mature. — Gregory Le Grand (@gregarious1947) July 16, 2021

Not everybody was appalled by Hatton’s behaviour, though. Some Twitter users, in fact, leapt to his defence.

@TyrrellHatton please don’t ever change. The only normal wee have. — Don (@WeFellaDon) July 16, 2021

Tyrrell Hatton is my new favorite golfer — Sal (@Dirtbags21) July 17, 2021

I love golf. Everything about it… @BKoepka is a national treasure. @TyrrellHatton experiencing the pain and misfortune of every weekend warrior and showing emotion, GREAT for the game! Gonna be an electric couple of days in the UK. — Nick (@Nick_Jourdenais) July 17, 2021

