The Open: Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton breaking club, swearing and more

Golf News

The Open: Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton breaking club, swearing and more

By Michael McEwan17 July, 2021
The Open Tyrrell Hatton Royal St George's Major Championships Twitter Social media
Tyrrell Hatton

They say The Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday.

By extension, The Open doesn’t begin until Tyrrell Hatton breaks a club, is caught swearing by on-course microphones and gives a middle-finger salute.

To that end, the 149th edition of golf’s oldest major got underway some time on Friday afternoon.

Hatton’s miserable form in the championship continued at Royal St George’s, rounds of 72 and 70 condemning him to a sixth missed cut in nine appearances.

• Louis leads the way in record-breaking style

• Bob Mac continues major streak - but only just 

The 29-year-old’s frustrations boiled over on several occasions, most notably the final hole where he killed a wedge in a fit of fury, shortly after TV commentators had to apologise for microphones capturing him saying “f****** b******s”.

This, of course, didn’t go over well with armchair supporters who took to social media to share their disgust at the world No.10’s behaviour.

Here’s a flavour of the reactions…

Not everybody was appalled by Hatton’s behaviour, though. Some Twitter users, in fact, leapt to his defence.

