The Open: Final round tee times

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Claret Jug Royal Portrush Tee times Major Championships Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood JB Holmes Brooks Koepka Justin Rose
Open Leaderboard Round 3

Shane Lowry has one hand on the Claret Jug - but will it be two after tomorrow's final round?

The Irishman is on 16-under and holds a four-shot advantage over his nearest challenger Tommy Fleetwood with just 18 holes left to play of this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

JB Holmes is a further two shots adrift on 10-under, with Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose on nine-under.

• REPORT: Lowry closing in on Open glory after stunning 63

Who will be the latest golfer to have their name engraved on golf's most famous piece of silverware? We'll find out very soon.

Here's a note of all the tee times for round four.

NOTE: The tee times have brought forward in anticipation of bad weather being forecast for later in the day.

The Open: Final round tee times

7.32am
Ashton Turner

7.42am
Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7.52am
Eddie Pepperell, Nino Bertasio

8.02am
Paul Waring, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.12am
Jason Kokrak, Branden Grace

8.22am
Jim Furyk, Callum Shinkwin

• Stanley unapologetic over MacIntyre furore

8.32am
Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson

8.42am
Bernd Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley

8.57am
Paul Casey, Benjamin Hebert

9.07am
Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

9.17am
Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

9.27am
Louis Oosthuizen, Andrew Wilson

9.37am
Yosuke Asaji, Stewart Cink

• Schauffele angry after run-in with R&A

9.47am
Joose Luiten, Doc Redman

9.57am
Innchoon Hwang, Ryan Fox

10.07am
Yuki Inamori, Charley Hoffman

10.17am
Lucas Bjerregaard, Ernie Els

10.32am
Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover

10.42am
Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia

10.52am
Mikko Korhonen, Dustin Johnson

• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut

11.02am
Rory Sabbatini, Robert MacIntyre

11.12am
Romain Langasque, Kevin Kisner

11.22am
Tom Lewis, Graeme McDowell

11.32am
Justin Harding, Erik Van Rooyen

11.42am
Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson

11.52am
Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.07pm
Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

12.17pm
Sang Hyun Park, Russell Knox

• Tiger: I just want to go home

12.27pm
Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

12.37pm
Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelli

12.47pm
Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren

12.57pm
Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth

• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up

1.07pm
Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

1.17pm
Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

1.27pm
Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

1.37pm
Brooks Koepka, JB Holmes

1.47pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

