Shane Lowry has one hand on the Claret Jug - but will it be two after tomorrow's final round?



The Irishman is on 16-under and holds a four-shot advantage over his nearest challenger Tommy Fleetwood with just 18 holes left to play of this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.



JB Holmes is a further two shots adrift on 10-under, with Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose on nine-under.

Who will be the latest golfer to have their name engraved on golf's most famous piece of silverware? We'll find out very soon.

Here's a note of all the tee times for round four.

NOTE: The tee times have brought forward in anticipation of bad weather being forecast for later in the day.



The Open: Final round tee times

7.32am

Ashton Turner

7.42am

Shubhankar Sharma, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7.52am

Eddie Pepperell, Nino Bertasio

8.02am

Paul Waring, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.12am

Jason Kokrak, Branden Grace

8.22am

Jim Furyk, Callum Shinkwin

8.32am

Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson

8.42am

Bernd Wiesberger, Kyle Stanley

8.57am

Paul Casey, Benjamin Hebert

9.07am

Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

9.17am

Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

9.27am

Louis Oosthuizen, Andrew Wilson

9.37am

Yosuke Asaji, Stewart Cink

9.47am

Joose Luiten, Doc Redman

9.57am

Innchoon Hwang, Ryan Fox

10.07am

Yuki Inamori, Charley Hoffman

10.17am

Lucas Bjerregaard, Ernie Els

10.32am

Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover

10.42am

Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia

10.52am

Mikko Korhonen, Dustin Johnson

11.02am

Rory Sabbatini, Robert MacIntyre

11.12am

Romain Langasque, Kevin Kisner

11.22am

Tom Lewis, Graeme McDowell

11.32am

Justin Harding, Erik Van Rooyen

11.42am

Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson

11.52am

Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.07pm

Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

12.17pm

Sang Hyun Park, Russell Knox

12.27pm

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

12.37pm

Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelli

12.47pm

Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren

12.57pm

Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth

1.07pm

Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

1.17pm

Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

1.27pm

Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

1.37pm

Brooks Koepka, JB Holmes

1.47pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

