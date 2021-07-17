The Open: Final round tee times

Three down, one to go.
The final round of The 149th Open is finally upon us - and what a thriller it looks set to be.
Louis Oosthuizen holds a slender one-shot advantage over Collin Morikawa, with Jordan Spieth a further stroke adrift.
A strong chasing pack, that includes world No.2 Jon Rahm, is lined up behind them, primed to make a move for the most iconic trophy in the game: the Claret Jug.
Clear your diary, cancel all other plans - it's Championship Sunday.
Here are the tee times and pairings you need...
* * *
Open Championship final round tee times
8.00am
Kevin Kisner
8.10am
Poom Saksansin, Richard Mansell
8.20am
Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler
8.30am
Brendan Steele, Yuxin Lin (a)
8.40am
Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Kim
8.50am
Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland
9.00am
Ryosuke Kinoshita, JC Ritchie
9.10am
Bryson DeChambeau, Chez Reavie
9.20am
Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
9.30am
Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele
9.45am
Harris English, Jonathan Thomson
9.55am
Benjamin Hebert, Abraham Ancer
• The Open: Louis leads, Morikawa in hot pursuit
• Bob Mac sizzles at sun-kissed St George's
10.05am
Marcus Armitage, Bernd Wiesberger
10.15am
Byeong Hun An, Sergio Garcia
10.25am
Johannes Veerman, Jack Senior
10.35am
Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid (a)
10.45am
Justin Thomas, Max Homa
10.55am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ian Poulter
11.05am
Rory McIlroy, Sam Horsfield
11.15am
Daniel Van Tonder, Tony Finau
11.30am
Brandt Snedeker, Dean Burmester
11.40am
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
11.50am
Antoine Rozner, Talor Gooch
12.00pm
Brooks Koepka, Ryan Fox
12.10pm
Brian Harman, Justin Rose
12.20pm
Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai
12.30pm
Lanto Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick
12.40pm
Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo
12.50pm
Cameron Tringale, Danny Willett
1.00pm
Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak
1.15pm
Robert MacIntyre, Andy Sullivan
• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts
• WATCH: DJ hits marshall in BUM with wayward shot
1.25pm
Paul Casey, Shane Lowry
1.35pm
Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson
1.45pm
Kevin Streelman, Marcel Siem
1.55pm
Justin Harding, Cameron Smith
2.05pm
Dylan Frittelli, Mackenize Hughes
2.15pm
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
2.25pm
Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth
2.35pm
Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen