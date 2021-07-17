The Open: Final round tee times

Three down, one to go.

The final round of The 149th Open is finally upon us - and what a thriller it looks set to be.

Louis Oosthuizen holds a slender one-shot advantage over Collin Morikawa, with Jordan Spieth a further stroke adrift.

A strong chasing pack, that includes world No.2 Jon Rahm, is lined up behind them, primed to make a move for the most iconic trophy in the game: the Claret Jug.

Clear your diary, cancel all other plans - it's Championship Sunday.

Here are the tee times and pairings you need...

* * *

Open Championship final round tee times

8.00am

Kevin Kisner

8.10am

Poom Saksansin, Richard Mansell

8.20am

Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

8.30am

Brendan Steele, Yuxin Lin (a)

8.40am

Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Kim

8.50am

Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland

9.00am

Ryosuke Kinoshita, JC Ritchie

9.10am

Bryson DeChambeau, Chez Reavie

9.20am

Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

9.30am

Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele

9.45am

Harris English, Jonathan Thomson

9.55am

Benjamin Hebert, Abraham Ancer

10.05am

Marcus Armitage, Bernd Wiesberger

10.15am

Byeong Hun An, Sergio Garcia

10.25am

Johannes Veerman, Jack Senior

10.35am

Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid (a)

10.45am

Justin Thomas, Max Homa

10.55am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ian Poulter

11.05am

Rory McIlroy, Sam Horsfield

11.15am

Daniel Van Tonder, Tony Finau



11.30am

Brandt Snedeker, Dean Burmester

11.40am

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11.50am

Antoine Rozner, Talor Gooch

12.00pm

Brooks Koepka, Ryan Fox

12.10pm

Brian Harman, Justin Rose

12.20pm

Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai

12.30pm

Lanto Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.40pm

Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo

12.50pm

Cameron Tringale, Danny Willett

1.00pm

Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak

1.15pm

Robert MacIntyre, Andy Sullivan

1.25pm

Paul Casey, Shane Lowry

1.35pm

Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson

1.45pm

Kevin Streelman, Marcel Siem

1.55pm

Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

2.05pm

Dylan Frittelli, Mackenize Hughes

2.15pm

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

2.25pm

Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

2.35pm

Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen