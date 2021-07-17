search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Final round tee times

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times

By bunkered.co.uk17 July, 2021
The Open Royal St George's Major Championships Tee times Louis Oosthuizen collin morikawa
Final Round Tee Times

Three down, one to go.

The final round of The 149th Open is finally upon us - and what a thriller it looks set to be.

Louis Oosthuizen holds a slender one-shot advantage over Collin Morikawa, with Jordan Spieth a further stroke adrift. 

A strong chasing pack, that includes world No.2 Jon Rahm, is lined up behind them, primed to make a move for the most iconic trophy in the game: the Claret Jug. 

Clear your diary, cancel all other plans - it's Championship Sunday.

Here are the tee times and pairings you need...

* * * 

Open Championship final round tee times

8.00am
Kevin Kisner

8.10am
Poom Saksansin, Richard Mansell

8.20am
Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

8.30am
Brendan Steele, Yuxin Lin (a)

8.40am
Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Kim

8.50am
Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland

9.00am
Ryosuke Kinoshita, JC Ritchie

9.10am
Bryson DeChambeau, Chez Reavie

9.20am
Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

9.30am
Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele

9.45am
Harris English, Jonathan Thomson

9.55am
Benjamin Hebert, Abraham Ancer

• The Open: Louis leads, Morikawa in hot pursuit

• Bob Mac sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

10.05am
Marcus Armitage, Bernd Wiesberger

10.15am
Byeong Hun An, Sergio Garcia

10.25am
Johannes Veerman, Jack Senior

10.35am
Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid (a)

10.45am
Justin Thomas, Max Homa

10.55am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ian Poulter

11.05am
Rory McIlroy, Sam Horsfield

11.15am
Daniel Van Tonder, Tony Finau

11.30am
Brandt Snedeker, Dean Burmester

11.40am
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11.50am
Antoine Rozner, Talor Gooch

12.00pm
Brooks Koepka, Ryan Fox

12.10pm
Brian Harman, Justin Rose

12.20pm
Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai

12.30pm
Lanto Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.40pm
Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo

12.50pm
Cameron Tringale, Danny Willett

1.00pm
Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak

1.15pm
Robert MacIntyre, Andy Sullivan

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts

• WATCH: DJ hits marshall in BUM with wayward shot

1.25pm
Paul Casey, Shane Lowry

1.35pm
Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson

1.45pm
Kevin Streelman, Marcel Siem

1.55pm
Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

2.05pm
Dylan Frittelli, Mackenize Hughes

2.15pm
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

2.25pm
Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

2.35pm
Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tee times

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Related Articles - collin morikawa

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
See all videos right arrow