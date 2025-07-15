Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

You’d probably choose to avoid drinking from a jug that’s been colonised by ladybirds, doused in barbeque sauce and drowned in expensive liquor.

But not the Claret Jug.

When it comes to the 153-year-old silver chalice awarded to the Open champion, just about anything goes.

The 2009 champion Stewart Cink was the one who had to scrub out condiment remnants from his Independence Day celebrations days before handing the precious silverware back to Royal and Ancient officials.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, fulfilled his then three-year-old son Patrick’s dream of housing a family of ladybirds in the days after his 2007 win at Carnoustie.

“The very first drink that went in it that night was John Smith’s Smooth Bitter,” he says. “I’d said it to my manager, he’s from up north and he likes his and he jokingly said we’d like to drink some John Smith’s out of that.

“I said if I ever win the Open, that’s the first drink going in. And we’d only said it three months before.”

There is no time for Open champions to comprehend what they’ve accomplished within the first dizzying hours of lifting the jug.

After being whisked between media commitments into the late evening, champions pitch up at afterparties with their loved ones weary but racing with adrenaline.

“It was five o’clock the next morning and I woke up, I sat up and the trophy was sitting there on a bench at the end of the bed,” Harrington recalls. “I looked at it to make sure it was real.

“I sat there for, I suppose it was ten seconds or 15 seconds, but like I’m looking, did it really happen?

“I didn’t dream this. Is that real? Then you see the trophy and you go, ‘oh yeah, okay.’ I actually went down and actually touched it.”

The Claret Jug is not just one of the most historic sports trophies but also the ultimate drinking vessel.

“After the John Smiths, it was pretty much whisky all the way,” Harrington says, recalling his journey home from Angus to Dublin for a hero’s reception and a Monday night party.

“And there’s a reason for that. When you put whisky in, you have some idea that you’re actually cleaning what’s in the trophy.

“Because whenever you’re drinking out of the trophy, there is always something in your back of your head: What has been in here?

“Obviously the weirdest thing that went into my Claret Jug was the ladybugs!”

Perhaps that’s why Louis Oosthuizen initially felt duty-bound to buck the trend. Oosthuizen lasted six months following the famous Jack Nicklaus mantra on how to handle the silverware.

“I always thought it was disrespectful to be drinking out of it,” the three-time champion Nicklaus famously once said.

“My first 24 hours with the jug was very boring,” the 2010 winner Oosthuizen admits.

“I had in my mind that I didn’t want to drink out of it. I wanted to be the guy that never drank out of it.

“I basically just stared at it.”

That hardly ever lasts, of course.

“In December, I had a few friends over at my house and they said ‘screw that’,” Oosthuizen smiles. “So we ended up drinking brandy and Coke out of it – a South African drink.”

After outlasting Phil Mickelson in the 2016 epic duel at Royal Troon, an exhausted Henrik Stenson kept things rather civilised.

“I went to the IMG house after the presentation and everything was done at the golf course,” the Swede recalls.

“We put some red wine and champagne in the Claret Jug which I shared with the wife and the late Goran Zachrinsson, a Swedish golf commentator for 60 years.

“He did 50 Opens and the Open in 2016 was his 50th. He was excited and it was a great moment to share with him and some of the TV and media personnel from Sweden.

“Then straight after that evening I had to rush off to Sergio Garcia’s charity day in Switzerland.

“From memory, we didn’t drink anything from the Claret Jug. It was long day not having slept much, playing golf in Switzerland, dinner, the signing of autographs and all the rest of it.”

Open winners are afforded 12 months with the jug before receiving a replica to keep permanently on the mantelpiece, so there’s ample time to share the success with the family.

“My daughter wanted to drink Coca-Cola out of it and my son wanted Sprite,” Stenson adds. “They saw some pictures when we had been drinking and they wanted to do the same. So it was a mix of red wine, Champagne, Coke and Sprite from me.”

At the 150th edition at St Andrews, Cam Smith didn’t take long to find out how many pints could fit inside the jug during some wild celebrations at the Old Course Hotel.

“Two beers, that was the standard drink that went out of it,” he says. “I like Tequila and a nice bottle of that was shared around with friends. As the night progressed, there was some other stuff that went in, but it was good fun.”

Smith celebrated with fellow Aussie competitors Marc Leishman and Adam Scott, as well as a collection of caddies.

“I can’t remember what time I got in,” Smith laughs. “It was a good night.”

The novelty never really wears off after that, either.

“Every time someone would come over it would always come out,” he adds. “The first couple months with it was pretty epic and the last month was the same.”

Naturally, though, some of the better Claret Jug stories come when that initial elation subsides.

“I brought the jug to San Francisco,” Harrington recalls. “We went down to an Irish pub called The Bank and everybody’s drinking the trophy whisky and it comes time to go home.

“I’ve gone home at half one in the morning, put the trophy back in the carrying case again – and this is the real trophy. I‘m heading back to my hotel and it starts leaking out.

“There’s obviously been some whisky dripping and it’s raining out of the box and it’s going in the taxi.

“The taxi driver has got two golf gloves on his hand as he’s driving the taxi, but has no idea who I am.

“And he’s like, ‘What’s in the box?’ Do I tell him the truth? If he’s a golf nerd, that means he’s going to want to stop and do the whole thing. I said, ‘Oh, it’s just organs!’ because it looked like there was blood dripping from it.

“Off we went, which probably in San Fran, was normal! I kind of regret that I didn’t actually say, no, it’s actually the Claret Jug. If he was a golf nerd – with his two gloves on – it really would have been the most surreal moment of his life.”

Certainly, after retaining the jug at Royal Birkdale in 2008, Harrington made the most of the two years with the Claret Jug in his life.

“I made sure I enjoyed winning,” he says. “I would say earlier on in my career, I could be guilty of being the guy who wins a tournament and Sunday evening thinking about what I’m going to work on the next day. When you get later into your career, you realise the wins don’t happen as often.

“I had some great parties, I really enjoyed it. Every time you win, you go full on.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.