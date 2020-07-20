The Open For The Ages: Woods and Nicklaus tied ahead of final round

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are tied for the lead, with a host of superstars lined up behind them, after an eventful third round of The Open For The Ages at St Andrews.

In this innovative event, using real archive footage from past championships at St Andrews to create an exclusive celebratory edition of The Open, scores were low on moving day, as conditions proved relatively benign around the Old Course.

Woods and Nicklaus each finished their third rounds on 12-under-par, shooting 68 and 67 respectively to set up a dream final-round pairing for Sunday's play.

Both players showcased their vast array of skills on Saturday, with a lengthy putt from Woods on ten and a brilliant pin-high approach from Nicklaus on 15 stand-out moments that yielded excellent birdies.

Highlights of the opening three rounds can now be seen on TheOpen.com, before The Open For The Ages, in association with HSBC, culminates in a three-hour final-round broadcast from 11am BST on Sunday, available to view on TV, digital and social media platforms.

The championship is finely poised, as a host of other stellar names also produced stunning golf at St Andrews on Saturday. Nick Faldo, first round leader Seve Ballesteros and Tom Watson all made their moves to reach 11-under, one shot back in a tie for third.

Ballesteros showcased his short-game genius with a superb up-and-down on the eighth hole, while a fired-up Watson delivered a fist pump after his birdie on the 15th.

Faldo, meanwhile, produced the shot of the day, holing out for eagle with his final shot of the round as he bumped a chip through the Valley of Sin and straight into the hole on 18.

The star-studded top five are pursued by several other players vying for the title, with John Daly, Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth all just two shots off the pace at 10 under. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els and Zach Johnson are further back but will hope to make up ground over the final 18 holes.

All that now remains to be seen is who will prevail when The Open For The Ages is broadcast from 11am BST on Sunday.

• Watch the final round live on TheOpen.com and The Open's YouTube and Facebook channels.

