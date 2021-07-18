The Open: Full prize money payout

Delayed for a year by COVID-19, The 149th Open is officially in the books - and it was more than worth the wait.
The USA's Collin Morikawa closed with a bogey-free 66 to overtake long-time leader Louis Oosthuizen, repel the advances of his fellow American Jordan Spieth and win his second major championship.
As champion, there are many things that Morikawa can look forward to. Not only does he receive the Claret Jug, the title of 'Champion Golfer of the Year' and the gold medal, he also moves up to world No.3.
Of course, he also earns rather a lot of money.
He will return home to California with just over $2million, his cut of a record-breaking $11.5million prize fund.
Here's a full breakdown of who's walking away with what from Royal St George's...
The 149th Open - Full prize money breakdown
1. Collin Morikawa - $2,070,000
2. Jordan Spieth - $1,198,000
T3. Jon Rahm - $682,500
T3. Louis Oosthuizen - $682,500
5. Dylan Frittelli - $480,000
T6. Brooks Koepka - $386,500
T6. Mackenzie Hughes - $396,500
T8. Dustin Johnson - $255,250
T8. Robert MacIntyre - $255,250
T8. Daniel Berger - $255,250
T8. Scottie Scheffler - $255,250
T12. Viktor Hovland - $181,083
T12. Emiliano Grillo - $181,083
T12. Shane Lowry - $181,083
T15. Tony Finau - $143,063
T15. Paul Casey - $143,063
T15. Marcel Siem - $143,063
T15. Corey Conners - $143,063
T19. Sergio Garcia - $109,000
T19. Brandt Snedeker - $109,000
T19. Brian Harman - $109,000
T19. Aaron Rai - $109,000
T19. Webb Simpson - $109,000
T19. Kevin Streelman - $109,000
T19. Justin Harding - $109,000
T26. Xander Schauffele - $79,821
T26. Byeong Hun An - $79,821
T26. Ian Poulter - $79,821
T26. Matt Fitzpatrick - $79,821
T26. Cameron Tringale - $79,821
T26. Jason Kokrak - $79,821
T26. Andy Sullivan - $79,821
T33. Bryson DeChambeau - $60,143
T33. Benjamin Hebert - $60,143
T33. Tommy Fleetwood - $60,143
T33. Talor Gooch - $60,143
T33. Lanto Griffin - $60,143
T33. Danny Willett - $60,143
T33. Cameron Smith - $60,143
T40. JC Ritchie - $45,417
T40. Justin Thomas - $45,417
T40. Max Homa - $45,417
T40. Daniel Van Tonder - $45,417
T40. Dean Burmester - $45,417
T40. Matt Wallace - $45,417
T46. Jazz Janewattananond - $33,679
T46. Adam Scott - $33,679
T46. Harris English - $33,679
T46. Joahnnes Veerman - $33,679
T46. Rory McIlroy - $33,679
T46. Justin Rose - $33,679
T46. Joel Dahmen - $33,679
T53. Rickie Fowler - $29,417
T53. Chan Kim - $29,417
T53. Billy Horschel - $29,417
T53. Jonathan Thomson - $29,417
T53. Marcus Armitage - $29,417
T53. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $29,417
T59. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $27,929
T59. Chez Reavie - $27,929
T59. Joaquin Niemann - $27,929
T59. Abraham Ancer - $27,929
T59. Bernd Wiesberger - $27,929
T59. Lee Westwood - $27,929
T59. Matthias Schmid (a) - N/A
T59. Antoine Rozner - $27,929
T67. Brendan Steele - $26,900
T67. Richard Bland - $26,900
T67. Jack Senior - $26,900
T67. Sam Horsfield - $26,900
T67. Ryan Fox - $26,900
72. Padraig Harrington - $26,375
73. Kevin Kisner - $26,250
T74. Richard Mansell - $26,125
T74. Yuxin Lin (a) - N?A
T76. Poom Saksansin - $25,938
T76. Sam Burns - $25,938
Total: $11,378,735 (includes $468,100 to be paid to those failing to make the cut)