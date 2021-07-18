The Open: Full prize money payout

Delayed for a year by COVID-19, The 149th Open is officially in the books - and it was more than worth the wait.

The USA's Collin Morikawa closed with a bogey-free 66 to overtake long-time leader Louis Oosthuizen, repel the advances of his fellow American Jordan Spieth and win his second major championship.

As champion, there are many things that Morikawa can look forward to. Not only does he receive the Claret Jug, the title of 'Champion Golfer of the Year' and the gold medal, he also moves up to world No.3.

• DeChambeau planning to play Scottish Open"

• Trump insists Turnberry will host Open 'someday'

Of course, he also earns rather a lot of money.

He will return home to California with just over $2million, his cut of a record-breaking $11.5million prize fund.

Here's a full breakdown of who's walking away with what from Royal St George's...

The 149th Open - Full prize money breakdown

1. Collin Morikawa - $2,070,000



2. Jordan Spieth - $1,198,000

T3. Jon Rahm - $682,500

T3. Louis Oosthuizen - $682,500

5. Dylan Frittelli - $480,000

T6. Brooks Koepka - $386,500

T6. Mackenzie Hughes - $396,500

T8. Dustin Johnson - $255,250

T8. Robert MacIntyre - $255,250

T8. Daniel Berger - $255,250

T8. Scottie Scheffler - $255,250

T12. Viktor Hovland - $181,083

T12. Emiliano Grillo - $181,083

T12. Shane Lowry - $181,083

T15. Tony Finau - $143,063

T15. Paul Casey - $143,063

T15. Marcel Siem - $143,063

T15. Corey Conners - $143,063

T19. Sergio Garcia - $109,000

T19. Brandt Snedeker - $109,000

T19. Brian Harman - $109,000



T19. Aaron Rai - $109,000

T19. Webb Simpson - $109,000

T19. Kevin Streelman - $109,000

T19. Justin Harding - $109,000

• DeChambeau planning to play Scottish Open"

• Trump insists Turnberry will host Open 'someday'

T26. Xander Schauffele - $79,821

T26. Byeong Hun An - $79,821

T26. Ian Poulter - $79,821

T26. Matt Fitzpatrick - $79,821

T26. Cameron Tringale - $79,821

T26. Jason Kokrak - $79,821

T26. Andy Sullivan - $79,821

T33. Bryson DeChambeau - $60,143

T33. Benjamin Hebert - $60,143

T33. Tommy Fleetwood - $60,143

T33. Talor Gooch - $60,143

T33. Lanto Griffin - $60,143

T33. Danny Willett - $60,143

T33. Cameron Smith - $60,143

T40. JC Ritchie - $45,417

T40. Justin Thomas - $45,417

T40. Max Homa - $45,417

T40. Daniel Van Tonder - $45,417

T40. Dean Burmester - $45,417

T40. Matt Wallace - $45,417

T46. Jazz Janewattananond - $33,679

T46. Adam Scott - $33,679

T46. Harris English - $33,679

T46. Joahnnes Veerman - $33,679

T46. Rory McIlroy - $33,679

T46. Justin Rose - $33,679

T46. Joel Dahmen - $33,679

• Where will future Opens be played?



• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts

T53. Rickie Fowler - $29,417

T53. Chan Kim - $29,417

T53. Billy Horschel - $29,417

T53. Jonathan Thomson - $29,417

T53. Marcus Armitage - $29,417

T53. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $29,417

T59. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $27,929

T59. Chez Reavie - $27,929

T59. Joaquin Niemann - $27,929

T59. Abraham Ancer - $27,929

T59. Bernd Wiesberger - $27,929

T59. Lee Westwood - $27,929

T59. Matthias Schmid (a) - N/A

T59. Antoine Rozner - $27,929

T67. Brendan Steele - $26,900

T67. Richard Bland - $26,900

T67. Jack Senior - $26,900

T67. Sam Horsfield - $26,900

T67. Ryan Fox - $26,900

72. Padraig Harrington - $26,375

73. Kevin Kisner - $26,250

T74. Richard Mansell - $26,125

T74. Yuxin Lin (a) - N?A

T76. Poom Saksansin - $25,938

T76. Sam Burns - $25,938

Total: $11,378,735 (includes $468,100 to be paid to those failing to make the cut)