search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

Golf News

The Open: Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

By Michael McEwan11 July, 2022
Jack Nicklaus The 150th Open The Open St Andrews Major Championships Greg Norman LIV Golf
Jack Nicklaus The 150Th Open

Jack Nicklaus didn't have much to say about Greg Norman's absence from this week's 150th Open at St Andrews - but what he did say spoke volumes.

It emerged over the weekend that two-time winner Norman has not been invited to take part in the various celebratory events for this week's milestone Open.

The R&A said in a statement that it wants "to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage", adding that it does "not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend".

In response, Norman, the CEO of the controversial LIV Golf enterprise, branded the organisation "petty" and said he was disappointed with their decision.

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• Spieth shuts down LIV Golf rumours

Addressing the media today, ahead of receiving the freedom of St Andrews tomorrow, 18-time major champion Nicklaus was asked for his thoughts on the furore. 

Initially, he attempted to sidestep the question - "I really don't know anything about what they did," he said - the 'Golden Bear' finally relented, offering a short but revealing insight. 

"Let me just sum this up with a couple of words," he said. "First of all, Greg Norman is an icon in the game of golf. He's a great player. We've been friends for a long time, and regardless of what happens, he's going to remain a friend. 

"Unfortunately, he and I just don't see eye to eye in what's going on. I'll basically leave it at that."

And he did. 

• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

• A blether with Jack, Tom and Gary

Nicklaus also gave his thoughts on the prospect of somebody breaking 60 in this week's championship. The current Open and major record low round is 62, set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017. However, given the generally benign conditions that are forecast, many are speculating that a 59 - or even a 58 - is a legitimate prospect this week. 

As far as Nicklaus is concerned, so what if they do?

"They're shooting low now compared to what they shot 100 years ago," he said. "But times change and golfers get better, equipment gets better, conditions get better. Shoot low scores.

"I don't think it really makes a whole lot of difference, frankly. It's St Andrews and it is what it is, and it will produce a good champion. It always has."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow