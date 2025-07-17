Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm was not happy after teeing off on the par-4 11th here at Royal Portrush.

Not happy at all.

The Spaniard, fresh from a bogey on the 10th after a promising start, was exasperated by someone whistling in the crowd in sodden early conditions on the Dunluce Links.”

Before Rahm’s tee shot had even landed in the rough, the two-time major champion turned in the direction of the crowd and let out his frustration.

“Really?” Rahm moaned. “Whistling? Great timing. Right in my backswing. Very smart…whoever it was.”

He went on to make a second bogey in as many holes, before making par on the par-5 12th.

At even par coming down the stretch, it was a solid start to a major in which Rahm has been primed to contend.

Rahm has won the twice on the island of Ireland – including just down the road at Portstewart – and says this tournament means more to him than any other.

“In my opinion, The Open Championship is the most prestigious event you can win in golf,” he said in his Tuesday press conference.

“For my understanding of the game and the history of the game, I think the Claret Jug is the most special one.

“It’s the home of golf. Golf started in this part of the world. It’s the oldest championship we have, and that’s what makes it so special.

“The type of golf we play, the links courses, the elements, the weather, it’s quite unique. I don’t think there’s a word to describe it, but all together it’s what makes it so special.

“My dad was a history major. I’ve watched a lot of history documentaries growing up, so it’s something I enjoy. I like history as well. I don’t know if it helps me or not. I just enjoy it, and I think it makes me get a different understanding when we come to courses like this.”