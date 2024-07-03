Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sergio Garcia might have missed out in Final Qualifying – but two of his LIV Golf colleagues managed to punch their ticket to Royal Troon.

Garcia came up two shots shy on a 36-hole marathon at West Lancashire, meaning he will have to wait until next year’s Masters to play in his 100th major.

But Sam Horsfield – the Majesticks GC player – was one of the four qualifiers on a blustery day at the tough Merseyside links.

Meanwhile, down at Burnham and Berrow in Somerset, Garcia’s Fireballs GC player Abraham Ancer also qualified, alongside joint-leader Justin Rose.

Horsfield, who was sidelined for most of LIV’s 2023 season with injury, posted an impressive five-under across his two rounds, ensuring he will make his third Open appearance this month.

The Englishman underwent hip surgery last year but is now making a resurgence and this exceptional display followed a runner-up finish at LIV’s most recent event in Nashville.

Afterwards, Horsfield heaped praise on his LIV teammates who did not choose to pursue Open qualifying – Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter – for helping to improve his game.

“[They] have massively [helped], and not just on golf course stuff,” he told Mirror Sport. “Westy over the years has been known as one of the best drivers of a golf ball to every play.

“Then obviously Ian has an unbelievable short game, one of the best I have ever seen. So I am always picking his brain about how to hit certain chips from different lies, hitting pitching wedges, not just the typical American lob wedge you know, play different shots.

“I think he learned some of his stuff from Seve [Ballesteros] so it has sort of made its way down. They are also obviously great company, a great group of guys.”

Ancer, meanwhile,will now play in his sixth straight Open after surviving a nervy finish in Somerset.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I made it very tough for myself coming in on those last seven or eight holes. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions down the back nine but I’m extremely happy to have made it.”