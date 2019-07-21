The Open: Post-Championship Report Card

And just like that, the 148th Open Championship is done.

Shane Lowry is the latest golfer to have his name engraved into the Claret Jug after a nerveless performance at Royal Portrush,

It was, in so many ways, a truly incredible, unforgettable championship, played out in front of the second biggest crowd ever to attend The Open.

Over the next few pages, our man in Northern Ireland, Michael McEwan, grades the main men, moments and more from a thrilling edition of golf's oldest major.

