The Open: Post-Championship Report Card

Golf News

The Open: Post-Championship Report Card

By bunkered.co.uk21 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Major Championships Claret Jug Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood
Shane Lowry

And just like that, the 148th Open Championship is done.

Shane Lowry is the latest golfer to have his name engraved into the Claret Jug after a nerveless performance at Royal Portrush,

It was, in so many ways, a truly incredible, unforgettable championship, played out in front of the second biggest crowd ever to attend The Open.

Over the next few pages, our man in Northern Ireland, Michael McEwan, grades the main men, moments and more from a thrilling edition of golf's oldest major.

Hit the Next button below to get going.

How to improve your ball striking
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Get more width in your backswing
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
