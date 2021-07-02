The Open: R&A announces record prize fund for Royal St George’s

The winner of this month’s Open Championship can look forward to a bumper payday following news of a record-breaking prize fund for the event.



The R&A has confirmed that the winner of the championship, set to take place at Royal St George’s from July 15-18, will pocket a cool $2,070,000 – the first time in the history of golf’s oldest major that the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ will receive more than $2m.

That’s up on the $1,935,000 Shane Lowry trousered when he lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019.



The move brings The Open in line with the other three majors, all of which now offer a total prize fund of at least $11.5m.

The Open and The Masters both have $11.5m up grabs, with the US PGA on $12m and the US Open offering $12.5m.

Announcing the decision, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said: “We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship’s stature in world sport. As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.



“We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200m over ten years in growing golf around the world.”

The full prize money allocation for this year’s 149th Open Championship is as follows:

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,198,000

3. $768,000

4. $597,000

5. $480,000

6. $416,000

7. $357,000

8. $301,500

9. $264,000

10. $238,500

11. $217,000

12. $192,500

13. $180,750

14. $170,000

15. $157,750

16. $145,000

17. $138,000

18. $131,500

19. $126,000

20. $120,000

21. $114,500

22. $108,500

23. $103,000

24. $97,000

25. $94,000

26. $90,000

27. $86,500

28. $83,500

29. $80,000

30. $76,000

31. $73,250

32. $69,500

33. $67,250

34. $65,250

35. $63,000

36. $60,500

37. $57,500

38. $54,750

39. $52,750

40. $51,000

41. $49,000

42. $46,500

43. $44,500

44. $42,000

45. $39,500

46. $37,500

47. $36,000

48. $34,500

49. $33,000

50. $32,250

51. $31,500

52. $31,000

53. $30,500

54. $30,000

55. $29,500

56. $29,100

57. $28,800

58. $28,600

59. $28,400

60. $28,200

61. $28,000

62. $27,900

63. $27,800

64. $27,700

65. $27,500

66. $27,300

67. $27,100

68. $26,900

69. $26,700

70. $26,500