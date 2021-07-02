search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: R&A announces record prize fund for Royal St George’s

Golf News

The Open: R&A announces record prize fund for Royal St George’s

By Michael McEwan01 July, 2021
The Open R&A Royal St George's Prize money Major Championships Claret Jug
Open Royal St Georges

The winner of this month’s Open Championship can look forward to a bumper payday following news of a record-breaking prize fund for the event.

The R&A has confirmed that the winner of the championship, set to take place at Royal St George’s from July 15-18, will pocket a cool $2,070,000 – the first time in the history of golf’s oldest major that the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ will receive more than $2m.

That’s up on the $1,935,000 Shane Lowry trousered when he lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019.

• Ticket ballot open for 150th Open

The move brings The Open in line with the other three majors, all of which now offer a total prize fund of at least $11.5m.

The Open and The Masters both have $11.5m up grabs, with the US PGA on $12m and the US Open offering $12.5m.

Announcing the decision, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said: “We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship’s stature in world sport. As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.

“We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200m over ten years in growing golf around the world.”

The full prize money allocation for this year’s 149th Open Championship is as follows:

1. $2,070,000
2. $1,198,000
3. $768,000
4. $597,000
5. $480,000
6. $416,000
7. $357,000
8. $301,500
9. $264,000
10. $238,500

• Bob Macintyre OUT of Irish Open

• Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan

11. $217,000
12. $192,500
13. $180,750
14. $170,000
15. $157,750
16. $145,000
17. $138,000
18. $131,500
19. $126,000
20. $120,000

21. $114,500
22. $108,500
23. $103,000
24. $97,000
25. $94,000
26. $90,000
27. $86,500
28. $83,500
29. $80,000
30. $76,000

• Angry pro hits out at PGA Tour

31. $73,250
32. $69,500
33. $67,250
34. $65,250
35. $63,000
36. $60,500
37. $57,500
38. $54,750
39. $52,750
40. $51,000

41. $49,000
42. $46,500
43. $44,500
44. $42,000
45. $39,500
46. $37,500
47. $36,000
48. $34,500
49. $33,000
50. $32,250
51. $31,500
52. $31,000
53. $30,500
54. $30,000
55. $29,500

• McIlroy details COVID-19 restriction issues

56. $29,100
57. $28,800
58. $28,600
59. $28,400
60. $28,200
61. $28,000
62. $27,900
63. $27,800
64. $27,700
65. $27,500
66. $27,300
67. $27,100
68. $26,900
69. $26,700
70. $26,500

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Claret Jug

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottie Scheffler “frustrated” by lack of wins
How one man went from losing a leg to a single figure handicapper
Duo withdraw from The Open to focus on Olympics
Gareth Bale throws weight behind Wales' Cazoo Open
European Tour event CANCELLED due to COVID-19

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow