The Open: R&A announces record prize fund for Royal St George’s

The winner of this month’s Open Championship can look forward to a bumper payday following news of a record-breaking prize fund for the event.
The R&A has confirmed that the winner of the championship, set to take place at Royal St George’s from July 15-18, will pocket a cool $2,070,000 – the first time in the history of golf’s oldest major that the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ will receive more than $2m.
That’s up on the $1,935,000 Shane Lowry trousered when he lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019.
• Ticket ballot open for 150th Open
The move brings The Open in line with the other three majors, all of which now offer a total prize fund of at least $11.5m.
The Open and The Masters both have $11.5m up grabs, with the US PGA on $12m and the US Open offering $12.5m.
Announcing the decision, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said: “We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship’s stature in world sport. As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.
“We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200m over ten years in growing golf around the world.”
The full prize money allocation for this year’s 149th Open Championship is as follows:
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,198,000
3. $768,000
4. $597,000
5. $480,000
6. $416,000
7. $357,000
8. $301,500
9. $264,000
10. $238,500
• Bob Macintyre OUT of Irish Open
• Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan
11. $217,000
12. $192,500
13. $180,750
14. $170,000
15. $157,750
16. $145,000
17. $138,000
18. $131,500
19. $126,000
20. $120,000
21. $114,500
22. $108,500
23. $103,000
24. $97,000
25. $94,000
26. $90,000
27. $86,500
28. $83,500
29. $80,000
30. $76,000
• Angry pro hits out at PGA Tour
31. $73,250
32. $69,500
33. $67,250
34. $65,250
35. $63,000
36. $60,500
37. $57,500
38. $54,750
39. $52,750
40. $51,000
41. $49,000
42. $46,500
43. $44,500
44. $42,000
45. $39,500
46. $37,500
47. $36,000
48. $34,500
49. $33,000
50. $32,250
51. $31,500
52. $31,000
53. $30,500
54. $30,000
55. $29,500
• McIlroy details COVID-19 restriction issues
56. $29,100
57. $28,800
58. $28,600
59. $28,400
60. $28,200
61. $28,000
62. $27,900
63. $27,800
64. $27,700
65. $27,500
66. $27,300
67. $27,100
68. $26,900
69. $26,700
70. $26,500