Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Frustration was the overriding feeling for Robert MacIntyre after a round of 70 in his third loop around Royal Portrush.

The Scot trails Saturday night leader Scottie Scheffler by eight shots and barring a Sunday miracle will be left to play for position in his final major of the year.

MacIntyre started the day five shots behind but in reality, just like the rest of the field, was at the behest of the world No.1.

While Scheffler strolled round the links without a bogey, MacIntyre made three and it was the final one, on 14, that was the cause of his ire.

“I think it’s fair game to lose the plot every now and again,” the 28-year-old told reporters after his round.

“I feel like we’ve made the wrong decision off the tee on 14, which then made the second shot on 14 really difficult as a left-handed golfer. Obviously, in that bunker, bunker’s dead.

“First job is get out of the bunker, then I hit it over the top. I’ve lost the plot on both of them, after both of them shots, a bit of anger came out.”

• Bryson DeChambeau hits out after slow play warning at The Open

• Xander Schauffele hits out at ‘diabolical’ pin position

The left-hander did regain composure before putting out on the 14th and he explained that in majors, he finds it easier to get back in the right mindset.

“When I’m hitting that putt, I’ve got a clear head, got a job to do, get this thing up-and-down. I find it easy just now. I find it easier in the bigger golf tournaments, the ones where birdies aren’t happening all the time, when you can actually feel as though good golf gets rewarded.

“The tougher the test, the more I feel I can keep that discipline. The more there’s a birdie fest and a shootout, that’s when I lose it properly.”

Things got off to a slow start for the Scot, who had swathes of support on the Northern Ireland links.

A bogey on the fourth was followed by a two-putt birdie on the fifth, but things ignited on the seventh green.

A tremendous approach left him with less than seven feet for eagle and when that putt dropped, a roar went up around the Dunluce Links. While it wasn’t as loud as the cheers generated by home favourite Rory McIlroy, they were passionate.

However, it was the bogey that followed on the eighth that summed up MacIntyre’s day, where a step forward was followed by a step back.

A birdie on 11 was followed by two great swings into the 12th hole and MacIntyre had a putt for eagle that would have taken him to nine-under-par. But, three whacks with the putter followed and that moment seemed to kill any forward progress for the Oban man.

MacIntyre said he was worried about putting off the green with his first and that caused him to leave his eagle putt short. The birdie effort slipped by, killing any momentum he had in his round.

• Bryson DeChambeau’s Open resurrection revealed his biggest problem

• These are the only players to make the cut in every men’s major in 2025

Before play got underway at the start of this week, Sir Nick Faldo told reporters he thought that some wind and rain would suit the Scottish and Irish players. It was a sentiment shared by MacIntyre, who was gutted to see the benign conditions offered up by Royal Portrush yesterday evening and this morning.

“When I went home last night when I left here yesterday, I thought: ‘Beautiful, links golf working its magic.’

“I’m sitting on my couch almost in tears because I’m watching flags are limp, guys are spinning it on greens.

“I thought walking away from here last night that I wouldn’t be more than three shots back, ended up five shots back from the best player in the world, and it feels like, yes, you can still be in it if something happens, but you just feel that little bit too far back.

“Tomorrow is go out there and finish as high as we can, get as many world ranking and Ryder Cup points as we can.

“Unless I get off to a hot, hot start, it’s (the win) probably out the window. If we don’t get off to a hot start, it’s going to be how high can we finish here. Unless I do have a hot start and I see myself close to the lead and within a few shots, then we’ll throw at it. But seeing the leaderboard, it’s just jockeying for position.”

MacIntyre will have fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Rasmus Hojgaard for company tomorrow in the 1.40pm tee time, with the final group of Haotong Li and Scheffler getting underway at 2.30pm.

Lewis Fraser As bunkered’s Performance Editor, Lewis oversees the content that’s designed to make you a better player. From the latest gear to tuition, nutrition, strategy and more, he’s the man. A graduate of the University of Stirling, Lewis joined bunkered in 2021. Formerly a caddie at Castle Stuart Golf Links, he is a member of Bathgate Golf Club where he plays off four. Performance Editor