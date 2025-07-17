Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre settled for a level-par opening round at Royal Portrush on a brutally slow Thursday.

The Scot raced out to a score of three-under-par after eight holes, but he gradually fell back to level on an afternoon where almost every group clocked in around the six-hour mark.

The 28-year-old, along with playing partners Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, waited on almost every shot on what is already a mentally challenging Dunluce Links layout.

The group got underway at 2.48pm and finally holed out on the last at quarter to nine in the evening in Northern Ireland.

“Aye, I thought six hours in a practice round the other day was a long time. I didn’t think six hours in a tournament,” MacIntyre told reporters after his 71.

“We couldn’t have went any faster. I was speaking there to the guys, and they’re saying pretty much everybody’s five hours 55. I guess golf courses are too long.”

It was a glacial pace that seemed to flummox his big-hitting American playing partner, but the Scot was pleased that he managed to control his emotions.

“I thought I managed to keep a lid on it fairly well,” he said.

“There was a couple of swears out there. It’s difficult. There’s so many crosswinds on this golf course.

“On 18 I’m thinking it’s helping. Mike is shouting, get down at it because we think it’s downwind. Rosey obviously thought his was downwind and it’s come up short.

“But to get out of there with a two-putt was a good one.”

Although level par is a score that very much keeps the left-hander in the tournament, he acknowledged that after his start, things could have been a whole lot better.

“When you got off to the start I got off to, one of them ones that you’re thinking you should be three or four-under par, you can somewhat chase it.

“Great par putt on 15 when I’ve chased a tee shot thinking I can knock it down there and leave myself 60 yards, but I didn’t, I missed it in the rough.

“I didn’t hole any putts. I didn’t hit any wild ones. It was just kind of a bit in the middle of the road.”

MacIntyre started with two pars, before a birdie on the difficult par-3 third took him under par. Chances came and went in following holes, but he birdied both the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth to get to three-under-par, only one off the lead.

However, the Oban man, who finished sixth here back in 2019, gave those shots straight back on the ninth and tenth and dropped a further shot on 14, after miss-judging a crosswind with his approach shot to the par-4.

A crucial par putt on the 15th dropped from just over the ten foot mark, before he successfully navigated Calamity Corner, narrowly missing his chance at a birdie two.

Two putt pars on 17 and 18, including an impressive lag on the last, have this year’s US Open runner-up only four shots behind the leaders after round one.

MacIntyre will be hoping that his 9.47am tee time tomorrow will help to alleviate the slow play issues from his opening trip around the Dunluce Links.

