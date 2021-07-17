search
The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

Golf News

The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

By Michael McEwan17 July, 2021
The Open Robert MacIntyre Royal St George's Major Championships Scottish news
Robert Mac Intyre The Open Round 3

After scraping into the weekend on the number, Robert MacIntyre injected some fresh impetus into his Open with a sizzling 65 on Saturday in Sandwich.

The 24-year-old, who birdie the last on Friday to maintain his exceptional record of making the cut in every major he has played, picked up three shots in his final five holes to muscle his way into the top-20. 

Like yesterday, he saved the best for last, too, pouring in a magnificent 60-foot putt across the 18th green. 

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts

• Bob Mac continues major streak - but only just 

Needless to say, the Glencruitten man - the sole Scot in the field - is happy with how his week is unfolding. 

"I feel like I've played great over the last three days," he said. "Even the first two days, I felt like it was a strong performance. I just couldn't putt. 

"We did a bit of work last night and it seemed to help with my confidence, and we just kept it rolling early on today."

MacIntyre will likely need something similar on Sunday to improve upon the tie for sixth he posted on his Open debut at Royal Portrush in 2019. However, his confidence is high - and why not?

• Louis leads the way in record-breaking style

"Hopefully I can just keep doing what I'm doing, keep hitting it the way I'm hitting it and keep seeing the putts going in, and hopefully we can get a high finish," he added.







Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

