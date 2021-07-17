The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

After scraping into the weekend on the number, Robert MacIntyre injected some fresh impetus into his Open with a sizzling 65 on Saturday in Sandwich.

The 24-year-old, who birdie the last on Friday to maintain his exceptional record of making the cut in every major he has played, picked up three shots in his final five holes to muscle his way into the top-20.

Like yesterday, he saved the best for last, too, pouring in a magnificent 60-foot putt across the 18th green.

• Fans react to Tyrrell Hatton's latest outbursts



• Bob Mac continues major streak - but only just



Needless to say, the Glencruitten man - the sole Scot in the field - is happy with how his week is unfolding.

"I feel like I've played great over the last three days," he said. "Even the first two days, I felt like it was a strong performance. I just couldn't putt.

"We did a bit of work last night and it seemed to help with my confidence, and we just kept it rolling early on today."

MacIntyre will likely need something similar on Sunday to improve upon the tie for sixth he posted on his Open debut at Royal Portrush in 2019. However, his confidence is high - and why not?

• Louis leads the way in record-breaking style



"Hopefully I can just keep doing what I'm doing, keep hitting it the way I'm hitting it and keep seeing the putts going in, and hopefully we can get a high finish," he added.

Enter the 150th Open Ticket Ballot

A ticket ballot for The 150th Open - taking place in St Andrews in 2022 - is now open. Click here to register your interest in being part of golf history.

