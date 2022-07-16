search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Rory McIlroy believes Tiger can win Claret Jug

Golf News

The Open: Rory McIlroy believes Tiger can win Claret Jug

By Michael McEwan12 July, 2022
Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods The 150th Open The Open Major Championships St Andrews
Rory Mc Ilroy

Can Tiger Woods win The Open this week? Rory McIlroy certainly thinks so. 

Three-time ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ Woods will make his fifth appearance a St Andrews Open this week, having won around the Old Course twice before.

And despite him being in the twilight of his career and debilitated by a succession of injuries, McIlroy still believes that the former world No.1 is capable of lifting the Claret Jug again.

“I think the way the golf course is and the way the conditions are, I could certainly see it," said the Northern Irishman. "It's going to be a game of chess this week, and no-one's been better at playing that sort of chess game on a golf course than Tiger over the last 20 years."

• Lawrie admits to nerves ahead of first shot duties

• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

McIlroy had Woods for company in the four-hole 'Celebration of Champions' event on Monday evening and was pleasantly surprised by his condition. 

"For those four holes, he was moving better than I'd seen him move in a while," he added. "That was really good to see. Hitting the golf ball and swinging the club aren't the issue. It's the walking part of it that's the struggle.

"But he seemed to be moving well. Everything looked pretty good yesterday, so that's encouraging."

McIlroy also endorsed the R&A’s decision not to invite Greg Norman to be part of this week’s milestone major.

The two-time former winner has been asked to stay away on account of his leadership of the controversial LIV Golf enterprise.

Norman branded the move “petty” and “disappointing” but McIlroy – one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf – gave it his full backing.

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

“It's The 150th Open Championship, and that's what we need to focus on. I think the focus would have been taken away a little bit if he'd have been here.

"I supported that decision, and I think right now, because of everything that's happening in the golf world, I think it was the right decision to be made. If things change in the future, or whatever happens, who knows, I could see a day where he's certainly welcome back.

"But right now, just with everything going on, we want the focus to be on The 150th Open Championship and this being a celebration of a wonderful golf tournament and a wonderful game in general, and I think it was the right decision for that."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - St Andrews

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow