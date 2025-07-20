Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was never going to be easy. In the end, no matter what Rory McIlroy did on Sunday, lifting the Claret Jug just wasn’t going to be possible.

You wouldn’t have known that from walking the same fairways as him at Royal Portrush, though.

McIlroy started the day six shots behind Scottie Scheffler. In reality, it might as well have been 100.

There’s a sense of inevitability around the world No.1 and his major wins right now but if enthusiasm from the local crowd could have shifted that, this would be a story about Rory McIlroy hoisting his second Claret Jug.

After a day of following the 2025 Masters champion, I can say that there was two sounds that resonated around the Dunluce Links.

The first was cathartic.

“Come on, Rory!” was shouted across the golf course relentlessly, in unison by his followers. As soon as their man, whether it was on a screen in the tented village or hundreds of yards down the fairway came into view, the noise was deafening.

When he entered the practice putting green adjacent to the first tee, fans abandoned their spot beside the first fairway to watch their hero hit a few putts.

Cries of “Come on, Rory!” erupted after every one of his putts in preparation, as if that putt was the one that could claim The Open.

The other noise was of desperation.

While the words “Come on, Rory,” were the same, they were said under breath, where McIlroy was never going to hear. These were almost more of a comfort blanket for those saying them, that McIlroy, by some miracle, was going to stand on the 18th green in Scottie Scheffler’s place.

“If he doesn’t make a birdie here, it’s over” one patron told me while walking down the second fairway. He did indeed birdie it and, at that point, McIlroy’s legion of fans believed he could do the impossible.

In every golf tournament with a runaway leader, it’s something we see. Fans convince themselves things are closer than they really are. That if this thing, that thing and the next thing all happen, they’ll get the outcome that they want.

That was never more apparent after Scottie Scheffler made an inexplicable double on eight.

“If Rory can just birdie every hole on the back nine, well…”

It’s the kind of non-logic that every Rory fan uses because deep down, every one of his supporters believes he can do it.

That dream of nine birdies on the way to Royal Portrush’s clubhouse was quickly doused. McIlroy, by his own admission, caught a flier from the rough with his approach to the difficult tenth hole and ended up tapping in for a double-bogey six that made an improbable task now impossible.

At the same time, after his own double-bogey, Scottie Scheffler was rolling in a birdie putt on the ninth green to bolster his now insurmountable lead.

Like a few others who followed McIlroy through the day, I occasionally hung back to find Scottie Scheffler, the best golfer in the world, with crowds that paled in size.

The celebrations that followed a Scheffler birdie weren’t close to those that greeted McIlroy when he reached any of Royal Portrush’s tee boxes.

On each of those tees, McIlroy acknowledged the cries of support that were aimed his way, in contrast to Scheffler’s stoic focus for the duration of the day.

It’s a fact that wasn’t lost on McIlroy as he spoke to reporters after his round.

“I tried as best as I could to keep my emotions in check, especially walking up the last there and with that reception,” he said.

“I’ve gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug, and that’s just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us.

“I feel so thankful and just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of this crowd.

“Hopefully, I’ll have one or two Opens left here, if the R&A decide to keep coming back, probably one while I’m still competitive and another one while I’m more grey than I already am.”

While an army of fans followed McIlroy for the full 18, some, who couldn’t manage the huge crowds and the admittedly tricky terrain that Royal Portrush brings, waited at a tee box to catch a glimpse of him.

“It’s a mad phenomenon,” one such fan said on the 15th tee, as McIlroy strode up the fairway.

“You wait so long to see someone and they’re there and gone in ten seconds. It’s worth it, but.”

There’s no doubt that if and when the R&A take The Open back to Royal Portrush, McIlroy and his army of fans will return too.

Lewis Fraser As bunkered’s Performance Editor, Lewis oversees the content that’s designed to make you a better player. From the latest gear to tuition, nutrition, strategy and more, he’s the man. A graduate of the University of Stirling, Lewis joined bunkered in 2021. Formerly a caddie at Castle Stuart Golf Links, he is a member of Bathgate Golf Club where he plays off four. Performance Editor