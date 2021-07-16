The Open: Round 2 tee times in full

The opening round of an Open Championship two years in the making is almost in the books.

Now, the attention is shifting towards Friday’s second round with plenty of big names requiring a big day to advance to the weekend.

Here’s your guide to all of the tee times for Round 2 of The 149th Open…

Open Championship round 2 tee times

6.35am

Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft

6.46am

Daniel Van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christopher Bring (a)

6.57am

Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid (a)

7.08am

Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers

7.19am

Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

7.30am

John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike

7.41am

Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan

7.52am

Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin

8.03am

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox

8.14am

Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace

8.25am

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz

8.36am

Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

8.47am

Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert

9.03am

Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9.14am

Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab

9.25am

Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris

9.36am

Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

9.47am

Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner

9.58am

Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10.09am

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

10.20am

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

10.31am

Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar

10.42am

Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson

10.53am

Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin

11.04am

Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia

11.15am

Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton

11.36am

Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage

11.47am

Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li

11.58am

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos (a)

12.09pm

Alex Noren, JC Ritchie, Richard Mansell

12.20pm

Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd (a)

12.31pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee

12.42pm

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

12.53pm

Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter

1.04pm

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

1.15pm

Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen

1.26pm

Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long (a)

1.37pm

Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior

1.48pm

Talor Gooch, CT Pan, Jonathan Thomson

2.04pm

Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer (a)

2.15pm

Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo

2.26pm

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

2.37pm

Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli

2.48pm

Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi

2.59pm

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

3.10pm

Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer

3.21pm

Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

3.32pm

Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin (a)

3.43pm

Harris English, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

3.54pm

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker

4.05pm

Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider

4.16pm

Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall