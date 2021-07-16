The Open: Round 2 tee times in full

The opening round of an Open Championship two years in the making is almost in the books.
Now, the attention is shifting towards Friday’s second round with plenty of big names requiring a big day to advance to the weekend.
Here’s your guide to all of the tee times for Round 2 of The 149th Open…
Open Championship round 2 tee times
6.35am
Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft
6.46am
Daniel Van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christopher Bring (a)
6.57am
Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid (a)
7.08am
Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers
7.19am
Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman
7.30am
John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike
7.41am
Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan
7.52am
Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin
8.03am
Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
8.14am
Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace
8.25am
Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz
8.36am
Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)
8.47am
Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert
9.03am
Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello
9.14am
Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
9.25am
Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
9.36am
Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem
9.47am
Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
9.58am
Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
10.09am
Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
10.20am
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
10.31am
Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar
10.42am
Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson
10.53am
Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin
11.04am
Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia
11.15am
Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton
11.36am
Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage
11.47am
Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
11.58am
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos (a)
12.09pm
Alex Noren, JC Ritchie, Richard Mansell
12.20pm
Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd (a)
12.31pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee
12.42pm
Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry
12.53pm
Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter
1.04pm
Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
1.15pm
Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen
1.26pm
Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long (a)
1.37pm
Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
1.48pm
Talor Gooch, CT Pan, Jonathan Thomson
2.04pm
Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer (a)
2.15pm
Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo
2.26pm
Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
2.37pm
Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
2.48pm
Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi
2.59pm
Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
3.10pm
Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
3.21pm
Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
3.32pm
Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin (a)
3.43pm
Harris English, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
3.54pm
Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker
4.05pm
Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider
4.16pm
Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall