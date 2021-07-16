search
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Round 2 'This & That'

Golf News

The Open: Round 2 'This & That'

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2021
The Open Royal St George's Major Championships Tour News Fun stuff
This That Rnd 2

So, that was Friday.

Records broken, then broken again. Brooks and Bryson's very own broken record continuing to try to play. And several big names packing their bags and heading for the airport. 

It was everything you'd expect from another day at golf's oldest major.

Our man Michael McEwan was there to pick up on some bits and pieces you might not have noticed...

* * * 

Shot of the Day

Lots of candidates but only one true standout. Jonathan ‘Jigger’ Thomson, take a bow for this ace at No.16. (Be a bloody big bow, mind.)

Cheap Shot of the Day

“Brooksy” just couldn’t resist another dig at Bryson, this time over his “the driver sucks” tantrum on Thursday. Koepka, by contrast, loves his driver and couldn’t wait to tell the Golf Channel so. And he's not even paid to use it. What started as a genuine and genuinely interesting tete-a-tete between two of golf’s biggest stars has turned into what feels like a very contrived and (worse) predictable soap opera. Cancel it. Cancel it now. 

Round of the Day 

Collin Morikawa’s 64 is right up there – but Jon Rahm’s 64 was arguably even more impressive. It catapulted the US Open champion from flirting with the cut line to in contention for a second consecutive major. Proper cojones.

Justin Thomas

Best dressed

He may no longer be sponsored by Ralph Lauren but Justin Thomas remains as stylish as ever. That cashmere maroon hoodie he was rocking early in the day was a thing of beauty.

Adam Scott

Worst dressed

Adam Scott is a handsome man. A very handsome man, in fact. But not even he can carry off a caramel jumper with tan chinos. It looked like a Dime Bar and a Caramac had a fight and he got stuck in the middle. 

Discovery of the Day

Sandwich has a thoroughfare called Knightrider Street. Seriously. No sign of ‘The Hoff’, though.

Thought for the Day

What would the players score if they didn’t have the luxury of ball-spotters to locate their errant shots in the thick stuff? Millions, probably.

Rickie Fowler

Worst facial hair

Rickie Fowler’s quasi “Fu Manchu” might be his worst experiment with the facial fuzz to date. And that’s saying something. 

Stats of the Day

• Friday’s 65 was Dustin Johnson’s ninth round of 65 or better in the majors. Dating back to 1995, only Tiger Woods (10) has had more.

• Louis Oosthuizen is the seventh player in the last quarter of a century to hold the outright lead at The Open after each of the first two rounds. Only two of the previous six went on to win…

