The Open: Round 3 tee times in full

A total of 77 players have safely negotiated their way through to the weekend at The 149th Open - and what a weekend it is shaping up to be.

Louis Oosthuizen has set a record-breaking pace to lead the championship after 36 holes but an all-star cast - including Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and world No.1 Dustin Johnson - are in hot pursuit.

It has all the ingredients to be a thrilling couple of days at Royal St George's, starting with Saturday's third round.

Here are all the tee times you need...

Open Championship - Round 3 tee times in full

9.20am

Yuxin Lin (a)

9.30am

Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau

9.40am

Richard Mansell, Bernd Wiesberger

9.50am

Marcus Armitage, JC Ritchie

10.00am

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Poom Saksansin

10.10am

Rickie Fowler, Antoine Rozner

10.20am

Brendan Steele, Robert MacIntyre

10.30am

Sam Burns, Harris English

10.40am

Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

10.50am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

11.05am

Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland

11.15am

Benjamin Hebert, Xander Schauffele

11.25am

Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.35am

Kevin Streelman, Lanto Griffin

11.45am

Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

11.55am

Max Homa, Chan Kim

12.05pm

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

12.15pm

Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

12.25pm

Jazz Janewattananond, Matthias Schmid (a)

12.35pm

Chez Reavie, Aaron Rai

12.50pm

Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood

1.00pm

Ian Poulter, Jack Senior

1.10pm

Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood

1.20pm

Johannes Veerman, Matt Wallace

1.30pm

Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An

1.40pm

Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose

1.50pm

Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger

2.00pm

Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker

2.10pm

Danny Willett, Brian Harman

2.20pm

Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

2.35pm

Tony Finau, Ryan Fox

2.45pm

Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale

2.55pm

Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

3.05pm

Justin Harding, Paul Casey

3.15pm

Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan

3.25pm

Daniel Van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo

3.35pm

Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

3.45pm

Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli

3.55pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa