HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

The Open: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2021
The Open Tee times Royal St George's Major Championships Louis Oosthuizen collin morikawa Jordan Spieth
Scoreboard From The Open

A total of 77 players have safely negotiated their way through to the weekend at The 149th Open - and what a weekend it is shaping up to be.

Louis Oosthuizen has set a record-breaking pace to lead the championship after 36 holes but an all-star cast - including Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and world No.1 Dustin Johnson - are in hot pursuit. 

It has all the ingredients to be a thrilling couple of days at Royal St George's, starting with Saturday's third round.

Here are all the tee times you need...

Open Championship - Round 3 tee times in full

9.20am
Yuxin Lin (a)

9.30am
Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau

9.40am
Richard Mansell, Bernd Wiesberger

9.50am
Marcus Armitage, JC Ritchie

10.00am
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Poom Saksansin

10.10am
Rickie Fowler, Antoine Rozner

10.20am
Brendan Steele, Robert MacIntyre

10.30am
Sam Burns, Harris English

10.40am
Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

10.50am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

11.05am
Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland

11.15am
Benjamin Hebert, Xander Schauffele

11.25am
Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.35am
Kevin Streelman, Lanto Griffin

11.45am
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

11.55am
Max Homa, Chan Kim

12.05pm
Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

12.15pm
Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

12.25pm
Jazz Janewattananond, Matthias Schmid (a)

12.35pm
Chez Reavie, Aaron Rai

12.50pm
Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood

1.00pm
Ian Poulter, Jack Senior

1.10pm
Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood

1.20pm
Johannes Veerman, Matt Wallace

1.30pm
Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An

1.40pm
Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose

1.50pm
Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger

2.00pm
Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker

2.10pm
Danny Willett, Brian Harman

2.20pm
Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

2.35pm
Tony Finau, Ryan Fox

2.45pm
Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale

2.55pm
Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

3.05pm
Justin Harding, Paul Casey

3.15pm
Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan

3.25pm
Daniel Van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo

3.35pm
Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

3.45pm
Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli

3.55pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa

