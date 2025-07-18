Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A handshake opening. That’s what most Open venues offer golfers. But, Royal Portrush isn’t like most Open venues.

The opening hole at this week’s course might look straightforward to the untrained eye, but it is anything but easy.

Think less of a handshake and more of a slap across the face.

Rory McIlroy knows this better than anyone. We all know what happened in 2019 when he made a quadruple bogey and while that was an extreme incident, it’s not isolated.

By the fourth group of this year’s Open, we already had our first ball out of bounds on the hole thanks to Taylor Pendrith and he wasn’t the only casualty.

Ben Griffin started his Open with a driver that flew out of bounds to the left, leading to a double bogey six.

On the first day at Royal Portrush, the opening hole played as the fifth hardest and only a shade over half of the field hit the green in regulation.

Of the 388 birdies made on day one, only 12 came at the first. Instead, we had 45 bogeys and six doubles or worse.

So what makes the first hole at Royal Portrush so hard?

If you’re to believe Jason Day’s slightly tongue in cheek quip, it’s as simple as the fact that there’s out of bounds on both sides of the fairway, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

From the fairway, two bunkers are in play. The bunker on the right is 260 yards away from the tee, exactly in the driving iron range for players.

Naturally, golfers are then drawn to aiming down the left side, which brings a bunker that is 290 yards into play.

That’s nothing new for the best in the world, but factor in thick rough on the left, out of bounds even further left, and out of bounds on the right, and you’ve got yourself a truly terrifying opening gambit.

Matt Wallace got his first round underway in the worst of Thursday’s conditions and looked positively relieved to have found the short stuff.

“We played in the hardest moment but we managed to get through it unscathed,” he said.

“I felt like just hitting driver, just piercing a driver. With it being wet, it could go anywhere, and there’s out-of-bounds both sides. 2-iron would leave another 2-iron in, so I went with the mini driver.

“It’s manageable when you play it with no rain and stuff because you can hit a shot. Obviously that short right bunker comes into play if you hit driver, so you want to hit something short of that potentially, and you can’t rake it right-to-left because it brings in the front long left trap. It’s just a clever designed hole, but makes it even harder in the conditions we play it in.”

Although the hole is 420 yards, short by modern par-4 standards, the elevation to the green makes it play closer to around 460 yards.

With a hill that severe leading up to the green, you want a short club in your hands but you also want to be hitting from the fairway. As well as that, players can’t see the bottom of the flag here, especially when it is at the back of the green, so that’s an uncomfortable sensation that early in the round.

This all means hitting a club longer than what you’d like off the tee, and that is a nervy prospect.

Thomas Detry started his Open championship with a bogey, before playing his next 17 holes in level par. He explained that while it’s key to get your tee shot in play, if you play too conservatively from the tee, you’ll leave a brutal second shot into a blind target.

“I think hole one was probably a hole where you had to take on the tee shot a little bit,” Detry commented.

“Sometimes there’s a couple of holes where it feels like you just want to get it in play, but it might not be the right play out there.

“You sort of want to be a bit more aggressive off the tee and make sure that you get it in play a bit more aggressive to give yourself a better chance to make par because it’s really long.

“I feel like for me, I hit 3-wood but probably a chipped driver would have been the right shot.”

Of course, there’s the fact that this is the opening hole for everyone at The Open. Unlike a regular event, everyone starts from the same tee and you had better believe that first tee nerves are just as real at this level as they are for amateurs. Matteo Manassero started his championship with a bogey five after missing the green on the first.

“It’s not easy, and it’s the first hole,” he said after his round.

“The first hole is always not quite into the round as much, you’re not very sharp with understanding the bounces and everything.

“It’s just a hard hole. It’s not that easy.”

Hoping for a nice and easy start to your Open round? You’d better head to St Andrews.

