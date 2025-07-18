Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One hand might be overstating it but Scottie Scheffler has got at least one finger on the Claret Jug.

Seeing his fourth major title – and the third leg of the career grand slam – the world No.1 was at his imperious, indomitable best as he snatched the 36-hole lead in The 153rd Open.

Scheffler, 29, carded a scintillating 64 in the worst of the weather on day two at Royal Portrush, setting the target at ten-under-par.

That’s one better than 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, with 2023 Open champion Brian Harman a further shot adrift in a tie for third alongside Haotong Li.

A total of 11 players are within six shots of the lead as the championship enters the weekend but ten of those are looking up at Scheffler, a man who has made the onerous task of winning golf events look disconcertingly straightforward.

He is, incidentally, the first world No.1 to hold the lead at The Open after 36 holes since Tiger Woods in 2006. He, of course, went on to win. The odds of Scheffler emulating him, one suspects, will be extremely short.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content