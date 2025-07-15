Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If it’s the 2025 Open round 1 tee times you’re after, you’re in the right place.

Who will hit the always much-anticipated opening shot of the final major of the season? Who will set the early pace? And who will Rory McIlroy play with on his return to Royal Portrush?

Well, we will soon have answers. So if you’re getting ready for the opening round of action at Portrush, here’s when you can catch your favourite stars…

2025 Open tee times: Round 1

All times GMT

6.35am

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

6.46am

Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi

6.57am

Cam Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

7.08am

Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

7.19am

Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake

7.30am

Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

7.41am

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

7.52am

Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

8.03am

Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

8.14am

Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

8.25am

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

8.36am

Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

8.47am

Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

9.03am

Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

9.14am

Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

9.35am

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

9.36am

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

9.58am

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

10.09am

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

10.20am

Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

10.31am

Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

10.42am

Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

10.53am

Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

11.04am

Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

11.15am

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

11.26am

Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

11.47am

Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

11.58am

Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

12:09pm

Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

12:20pm

Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

12:31pm

Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

12:42pm

Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

12:53pm

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

1.04pm

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

1:15pm

Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

1:26pm

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

1:37pm

Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

1.48pm

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

2:04pm

Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

2:15pm

JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

2:26pm

Brian Harman, Maverick MacNealy, Joaquin Niemann

2:37pm

Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

2:48pm

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

2:59pm

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

3:10pm

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

3:21pm

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

3:32pm

Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

3:43pm

Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

3:54pm

Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

4:05pm

Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

4:16pm

Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

