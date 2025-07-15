Sign up for our daily newsletter
If it’s the 2025 Open round 1 tee times you’re after, you’re in the right place.
Who will hit the always much-anticipated opening shot of the final major of the season? Who will set the early pace? And who will Rory McIlroy play with on his return to Royal Portrush?
Well, we will soon have answers. So if you’re getting ready for the opening round of action at Portrush, here’s when you can catch your favourite stars…
2025 Open tee times: Round 1
All times GMT
6.35am
Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
6.46am
Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi
6.57am
Cam Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
7.08am
Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
7.19am
Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake
7.30am
Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
7.41am
Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
7.52am
Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
8.03am
Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
8.14am
Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
8.25am
Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
8.36am
Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
8.47am
Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
9.03am
Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
9.14am
Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
9.35am
Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
9.36am
Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
9.58am
Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm
10.09am
Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
10.20am
Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
10.31am
Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
10.42am
Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
10.53am
Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
11.04am
Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
11.15am
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
11.26am
Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
11.47am
Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
11.58am
Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
12:09pm
Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
12:20pm
Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
12:31pm
Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
12:42pm
Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
12:53pm
Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
1.04pm
Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
1:15pm
Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
1:26pm
Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
1:37pm
Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
1.48pm
Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
2:04pm
Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
2:15pm
JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
2:26pm
Brian Harman, Maverick MacNealy, Joaquin Niemann
2:37pm
Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
2:48pm
Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
2:59pm
Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
3:10pm
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
3:21pm
Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
3:32pm
Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
3:43pm
Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
3:54pm
Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
4:05pm
Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
4:16pm
Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
