Day one of the 153rd Open is in the books. It’s time for round 2 – and here are the tee times.

It’s set to be another huge day on the Dunluce Links of Royal Portrush, as players fight to make the cut on Friday.

We already know that five players share the early lead at -4, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English.

Here’s when that pair – and the rest of the field – will tee off on day two…

2025 Open tee times: Round 2

All times GMT

6.35am

Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

6.46am

Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Conor Graham (a)

6.57am

Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

7.08am

Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

7.19am

Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

7.30am

Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

7.41am

Davis Thompson, Dean Burmster, Rikuya Hoshino

7.52am

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

8.03am

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

8.14am

Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

8.25am

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

8.36am

Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

8.47am

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

9.03am

Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

9.14am

JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

9.25am

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

9.36am

Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

9.47am

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

9.58am

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

10.09am

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10.20am

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

10.31am

Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

10.42am

Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

10.53am

Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

11.04am

Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

11.15am

Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

11.26am

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

11.47am

Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi

11.58am

Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

12.09pm

Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

12.20pm

Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

12.31pm

Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

12.42pm

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

12.53pm

Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

1.04pm

Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiyu Akutsu

1.15pm

Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

1.26pm

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

1.37pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Fikip Jakubcik (a)

1.48pm

Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

2.04pm

Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

2.15pm

Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

2.26pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

2.37pm

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

2.48pm

Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

2.59pm

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

3.10pm

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

3.21pm

Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

3.32pm

Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

3.43pm

Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

3.54pm

Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

4.05pm

Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

4.16pm

Saedom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

