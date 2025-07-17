Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Day one of the 153rd Open is in the books. It’s time for round 2 – and here are the tee times.
It’s set to be another huge day on the Dunluce Links of Royal Portrush, as players fight to make the cut on Friday.
We already know that five players share the early lead at -4, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English.
Here’s when that pair – and the rest of the field – will tee off on day two…
• How to watch the 2025 Open on TV
• Major champ warned over slow play at The Open
2025 Open tee times: Round 2
All times GMT
6.35am
Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
6.46am
Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Conor Graham (a)
6.57am
Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
7.08am
Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
7.19am
Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
7.30am
Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
7.41am
Davis Thompson, Dean Burmster, Rikuya Hoshino
7.52am
Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
8.03am
Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
8.14am
Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
8.25am
Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
8.36am
Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
8.47am
Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
9.03am
Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
9.14am
JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
9.25am
Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
9.36am
Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
9.47am
Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
9.58am
Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
10.09am
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
10.20am
Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
10.31am
Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
10.42am
Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
10.53am
Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
11.04am
Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
11.15am
Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
11.26am
Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
11.47am
Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi
11.58am
Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
• What is the cut rule at The Open?
• What is the play-off format at The Open?
12.09pm
Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
12.20pm
Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
12.31pm
Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
12.42pm
Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
12.53pm
Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
1.04pm
Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiyu Akutsu
1.15pm
Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
1.26pm
Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
1.37pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Fikip Jakubcik (a)
1.48pm
Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
2.04pm
Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
2.15pm
Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
2.26pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
2.37pm
Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
2.48pm
Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
2.59pm
Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm
3.10pm
Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
3.21pm
Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
3.32pm
Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
3.43pm
Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
3.54pm
Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
4.05pm
Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
4.16pm
Saedom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
We will be hosting our special Open Commute episodes of The bunkered Podcast from Portrush – so make sure you’re subscribed!
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses