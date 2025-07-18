Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Round 3 tee times for the 2025 Open Championship are here.

The inevitable Scottie Scheffler takes a lead into the weekend at Royal Portrush after a scintillating 64 on Friday. It followed an excellent 68 on day one to set up the one-stroke advantage.

Elsewhere, some huge names missed the cut and won’t play any further part in the final men’s major of the year.

If you’re settling in for the third round of action on Saturday, here’s when to catch the leaders, as well as all your favourite stars…

2025 Open tee times: Round 3

All times GMT

9.35am

Matti Schmid, Corey Conners

9.45am

Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama

9.55am

Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier

10.05am

Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson

10.15am

Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen

10.25am

Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau

10.35am

Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence

10.45am

Justin Leonard, John Parry

11.00am

Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia

11.10am

Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari

11.20am

Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark

11.30am

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

11.40am

JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson

11.50am

Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas

12.00pm

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

12.15pm

Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner

12.25pm

Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger

12.35pm

Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester

12.45pm

Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia

12.55pm

Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

1.05pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

1.15pm

Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

1.30pm

Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell

1.40pm

Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele



1.50pm

Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan

2.00pm

Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose

2.10pm

Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.20pm

Sam Burns, Lee Westwood

2.30pm

Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy

2.45pm

Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard

2.55pm

Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

3.05pm

Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

3.15pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard

3.25pm

Haotong Li, Brian Harman

3.35pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

