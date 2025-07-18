Sign up for our daily newsletter
Round 3 tee times for the 2025 Open Championship are here.
The inevitable Scottie Scheffler takes a lead into the weekend at Royal Portrush after a scintillating 64 on Friday. It followed an excellent 68 on day one to set up the one-stroke advantage.
Elsewhere, some huge names missed the cut and won’t play any further part in the final men’s major of the year.
If you’re settling in for the third round of action on Saturday, here’s when to catch the leaders, as well as all your favourite stars…
2025 Open tee times: Round 3
All times GMT
9.35am
Matti Schmid, Corey Conners
9.45am
Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama
9.55am
Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier
10.05am
Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
10.15am
Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen
10.25am
Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
10.35am
Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence
10.45am
Justin Leonard, John Parry
11.00am
Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia
11.10am
Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari
11.20am
Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark
11.30am
Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
11.40am
JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson
11.50am
Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas
12.00pm
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
12.15pm
Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner
12.25pm
Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger
12.35pm
Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester
12.45pm
Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia
12.55pm
Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
1.05pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
1.15pm
Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
1.30pm
Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell
1.40pm
Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
1.50pm
Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan
2.00pm
Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose
2.10pm
Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2.20pm
Sam Burns, Lee Westwood
2.30pm
Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
2.45pm
Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard
2.55pm
Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
3.05pm
Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
3.15pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard
3.25pm
Haotong Li, Brian Harman
3.35pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
