What a Sunday we have in store at The Open. And if you’re settling down for it, here are the round 4 tee times.

The stage is set at Royal Portrush to crown the next Champion Golfer of the Year, and we will soon know who will head out with whom – and when.

The final round tee times will be posted here after the third round concludes on the Dunluce Links on Saturday evening.

• How can you watch The Open on TV?

• What is the play-off format at The Open?

The Open tee times: Round 4

The full list of round four tee times will be published here when they are confirmed. Come back and refresh for the final round tee times at the Open…

