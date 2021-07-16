search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: This week's biggest winner? The taxman...

Golf News

The Open: This week's biggest winner? The taxman...

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2021
The Open HMRC royal st george's Major Championships Kreston Reeves
Taxman Story

There might be a record prize fund on the line at Royal St George’s this week, with the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ set to pocket a cool $2,070,000.

However, the biggest winner from this week’s Open looks set to be somebody who won't even swing a club - the taxman.

Kreston Reeves reckons that HMRC will be laughing all the way to the bank after it helps itself to a substantial chunk of the 156-man field’s earnings.

• Where to buy Justin Thomas' hoodie

• DeChambeau 'deeply regrets' equipment comments

The accountancy firm, which has offices in Sandwich, has warned that overseas golfers playing in the tournament, irrespective of whether they win or not, are likely to face an unwelcome tax bill for a percentage of their endorsed income.

Julie Burton, a senior private client tax manager at Kreston Reeves, explained: “Golfers will receive endorsement income for using a particular make of club or wearing a clothing brand, with their contracts typically specifying that it should be used or worn in the tournaments in which they appear.

“HMRC will argue that a proportion of that endorsed income whilst playing in the UK is taxable, based on the number of days played at the tournament and practice beforehand, compared to the total number of days spent training, practice days or playing golf worldwide in any one year. 

"That could leave golfers with quite considerable tax bills.”

• Police step in to rescue Sergio at St George's

• R&A drafts in army to beef up Open security

Not even those players who miss the cut will be exempt from the taxman’s attentions and may still find themselves with an unexpected tax liability.

 “It is a position that many professional sportsmen and women understandably consider unfair, and perhaps with good reason,” added Burton. “The Euro 2020 championship was given an exemption to this tax rule, as was the London Olympics. Those who play individual sports, such as golf and tennis, are often those most affected.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - royal st george's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times
The Open: Sunday shoot-out awaits at Royal St George's
The Open: Round 3 'This & That'
WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot
The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow