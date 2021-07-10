The Open: Three more players withdraw from championship

Three more players have withdrawn from next week’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s.



Matthew Wolff, KH Lee and Danny Lee have all decided to pass up the opportunity to play in the final men’s major the year.

No reason was given for Wolff’s withdrawal. Lee, however, has pulled out due to the birth of his child, with the injury that forced New Zealander Lee out of this week’s John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour causing him to miss The 149th Open, too.

The vacant places have been filled by Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt.

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

• Lidl launches new golf range - really!

The American trio of Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin are now the next three names on the reserve list as the battle for the Claret Jug looms large on the horizon.

Earlier this week, five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na gave up his place in the field due to international travel requirements.



World No.67 Cameron Davis had been first reserve at that point but is unable to travel and so former world No.1 Kaymer took the spot vacated by 37-year-old Na.

Na’s decision came in the wake of reports that some US-based players might choose to forego their places in the field as a result of strict COVID-19 protocols that remain in place in the UK.

• Win real money with our DraftKings Open comp



• Angel Cabrera jailed in native Argentina



Last weekend, Rickie Fowler openly questioned those restrictions, saying there are “definitely some concerns” about making the trip across the Atlantic amongst PGA Tour pros.

“It seems like us as players are having to jump through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they're having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don't know,” said Fowler.

