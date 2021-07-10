search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Open: Three more players withdraw from championship

Golf News

The Open: Three more players withdraw from championship

By Michael McEwan10 July, 2021
The Open Royal St George's Major Championships Tour News Claret Jug
Open Royal St Georges

Three more players have withdrawn from next week’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Matthew Wolff, KH Lee and Danny Lee have all decided to pass up the opportunity to play in the final men’s major the year.

No reason was given for Wolff’s withdrawal. Lee, however, has pulled out due to the birth of his child, with the injury that forced New Zealander Lee out of this week’s John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour causing him to miss The 149th Open, too.

The vacant places have been filled by Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt.

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

• Lidl launches new golf range - really!

The American trio of Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin are now the next three names on the reserve list as the battle for the Claret Jug looms large on the horizon.

Earlier this week, five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na gave up his place in the field due to international travel requirements.

World No.67 Cameron Davis had been first reserve at that point but is unable to travel and so former world No.1 Kaymer took the spot vacated by 37-year-old Na.

Na’s decision came in the wake of reports that some US-based players might choose to forego their places in the field as a result of strict COVID-19 protocols that remain in place in the UK.

• Win real money with our DraftKings Open comp

• Angel Cabrera jailed in native Argentina

Last weekend, Rickie Fowler openly questioned those restrictions, saying there are “definitely some concerns” about making the trip across the Atlantic amongst PGA Tour pros.

“It seems like us as players are having to jump through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they're having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don't know,” said Fowler.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Claret Jug

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK
The Open: Billy Horschel reveals English football-themed bag
The Open: Former champ withdraws after positive COVID test
EURO 2020: Tour pros react to England's penalty shoot-out defeat
16 Open Championship records that could be broken this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow