A second player has withdrawn from The Open this week.

On Sunday night, the R&A announced that 2002 and 2012 champ Ernie Els had been replaced by Si Woo Kim in the field at Royal Portrush.

Now, Englishman Paul Waring has been ruled out.

The two-time DP World Tour winner was set to make his sixth start in golf’s oldest major, but he has been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

American Davis Riley has taken Waring’s place in the 156-man field.

Waring, 40, fired two rounds of one-under 69 at the Genesis Scottish Open last week to make the cut before retiring in the third round.

He was three-over-par for the Rolex Series Event when deciding to withdraw in East Lothian.

It appears to be a reaggravation of an injury that Waring sustained earlier in the season, when withdrawing from the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January.

“Gutted to have to withdraw today from what feels like a home event for me,” he wrote on Instagram after the first round of the DP World Tour event.

“I had a slight shoulder issue during round one and it hadn’t improved in warm up today.

“I’m sure it’s nothing major so a week of work to get back to full strength. Thank you to @rakgolfchamps for what is a great event and good luck to all for the rest of the week.”

He then withdrew prior to the first round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in March, also citing a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, the field is set for the 153rd Open after three players qualified on Sunday.

Chris Gotterup, who won at The Renaissance Club, Nicolai Hojgaard and Matti Schmid punched their tickets to the final men’s major of the year.

Xander Schauffele will defend his Claret Jug, as Shane Lowry looks to win a second Open title at the County Antrim venue.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.