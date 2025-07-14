Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Whether you’re there in person to watch the stars battle the elements, or watching from the safety of your sofa, there is a rarely a time in sport that the weather forecast is discussed as much as Open week.

While there was some rain – and plenty of wind – at Royal Troon last year, it was nothing compared to what fans were treated to at Royal Liverpool in 2023.

Heavy downpours deluged the weekend as Brian Harman expertly plotted his way around a sodden Hoylake to get his hands on the Claret Jug.

But that sort of weather is, thankfully, a rarity during The Open, with the wind being the biggest issue affecting the players as they work their way around the finest links in the land.

So what does Mother Nature have in store for us as the world’s best descend on Northern Ireland for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush?

This is what the Met Office has to say…

The Open Weather Forecast

Tuesday July 15

Heavy rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Temperature: 13° to 18°

Wind: 9-19mph with gusts up to 27mph

Chance of rain: 90%

Wednesday July 16

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Temperature: 13° to 21°

Wind: 7-16mph with gusts up to 19mph

Chance of rain: 10%

Thursday July 17

Light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Temperature: 14° to 22°

Wind: 9-12mph with gusts up to 21mph

Chance of rain: 70%

Friday July 18

Overcast changing to light showers by late morning.

Temperature: 12° to 21°

Wind: 9-12mph with gusts up to 18mph

Chance of rain: 60%

Saturday July 19

Cloudy.

Temperature: 12° to 18°

Wind: 8-9mph with gusts up to 12mph

Chance of rain: 50%

Sunday July 20

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Temperature: 12° to 21°

Wind: 8-11mph with gusts up to 13mph

Chance of rain: 40%

We will keep this updated as Open week rolls on.

We will be hosting our special Open Commute episodes of The bunkered Podcast from Portrush – so make sure you’re subscribed!