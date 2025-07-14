Sign up for our daily newsletter
Whether you’re there in person to watch the stars battle the elements, or watching from the safety of your sofa, there is a rarely a time in sport that the weather forecast is discussed as much as Open week.
While there was some rain – and plenty of wind – at Royal Troon last year, it was nothing compared to what fans were treated to at Royal Liverpool in 2023.
Heavy downpours deluged the weekend as Brian Harman expertly plotted his way around a sodden Hoylake to get his hands on the Claret Jug.
But that sort of weather is, thankfully, a rarity during The Open, with the wind being the biggest issue affecting the players as they work their way around the finest links in the land.
So what does Mother Nature have in store for us as the world’s best descend on Northern Ireland for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush?
This is what the Met Office has to say…
The Open Weather Forecast
Tuesday July 15
Heavy rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Temperature: 13° to 18°
Wind: 9-19mph with gusts up to 27mph
Chance of rain: 90%
Wednesday July 16
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.
Temperature: 13° to 21°
Wind: 7-16mph with gusts up to 19mph
Chance of rain: 10%
Thursday July 17
Light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Temperature: 14° to 22°
Wind: 9-12mph with gusts up to 21mph
Chance of rain: 70%
Friday July 18
Overcast changing to light showers by late morning.
Temperature: 12° to 21°
Wind: 9-12mph with gusts up to 18mph
Chance of rain: 60%
Saturday July 19
Cloudy.
Temperature: 12° to 18°
Wind: 8-9mph with gusts up to 12mph
Chance of rain: 50%
Sunday July 20
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Temperature: 12° to 21°
Wind: 8-11mph with gusts up to 13mph
Chance of rain: 40%
We will keep this updated as Open week rolls on.
