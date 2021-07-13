The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK

After being delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The 149th Open is finally upon - and, for British golf fans, there's only one place to watch all of the action LIVE on TV!

Sky Sports, which has shown the championship since 2016, is providing over 50 hours of live coverage on the four days of the event, as well as dedicated programming surrounding the final men's major of the year.

Their cameras will be trained on Ireland's Shane Lowry as he looks to successfully defend the title he won at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Out to deny the Irishman is a cast of the game's best players, including world No.1 Dustin Johnson, recent US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, who is bidding to end a winless drought in the majors that extends back to 2014.

Who will lift the Claret Jug and become the new 'Champion Golfer of the Year' at Royal St George's this weekend? Unless you're one of the lucky few with a ticket, there's only one place to watch it all happen in real time.

Here's your guide to the TV times you need...

Tuesday, July 13

4pm-6pm

Live from The Open Championship

Wednesday, July 14

2pm-5pm

The Open practice round LIVE!

Thursday, July 15

6.30am-8.30pm

The Open LIVE!

8.30pm-9.30pm

The Verdict LIVE!

Friday, July 16

6.30am-8.30pm

The Open LIVE!

8.30pm-9.30pm

The Verdict LIVE!

Saturday, July 17

9am-8pm

The Open LIVE!

8pm-9pm

The Verdict LIVE!

Sunday, July 18

8am-7pm

The Open LIVE!

7pm-8pm

The Verdict LIVE!

