The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK

Golf News

The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK

By bunkered.co.uk13 July, 2021
The Open Royal St George's Major Championships golf on TV Sky Sports
Royal St Georges Open Leaderboard

After being delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The 149th Open is finally upon - and, for British golf fans, there's only one place to watch all of the action LIVE on TV!

Sky Sports, which has shown the championship since 2016, is providing over 50 hours of live coverage on the four days of the event, as well as dedicated programming surrounding the final men's major of the year.

Their cameras will be trained on Ireland's Shane Lowry as he looks to successfully defend the title he won at Royal Portrush in 2019. 

• Former champ WDs from Open with COVID

• Bryson DeChambeau names new caddie

Out to deny the Irishman is a cast of the game's best players, including world No.1 Dustin Johnson, recent US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, who is bidding to end a winless drought in the majors that extends back to 2014. 

Who will lift the Claret Jug and become the new 'Champion Golfer of the Year' at Royal St George's this weekend? Unless you're one of the lucky few with a ticket, there's only one place to watch it all happen in real time. 

Here's your guide to the TV times you need...

Tuesday, July 13

4pm-6pm
Live from The Open Championship

Wednesday, July 14

2pm-5pm
The Open practice round LIVE!

Thursday, July 15

6.30am-8.30pm
The Open LIVE!

8.30pm-9.30pm
The Verdict LIVE!

• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air

• Horschel reveals football-themed bag for Open

Friday, July 16

6.30am-8.30pm
The Open LIVE!

8.30pm-9.30pm
The Verdict LIVE! 

Saturday, July 17

9am-8pm
The Open LIVE!

8pm-9pm
The Verdict LIVE! 

Sunday, July 18

8am-7pm
The Open LIVE!

7pm-8pm
The Verdict LIVE!

You can also follow the action courtesy of the bunkered website and all of our social media channels.

