The Open: Where & when to watch it on TV in the UK

After being delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The 149th Open is finally upon - and, for British golf fans, there's only one place to watch all of the action LIVE on TV!
Sky Sports, which has shown the championship since 2016, is providing over 50 hours of live coverage on the four days of the event, as well as dedicated programming surrounding the final men's major of the year.
Their cameras will be trained on Ireland's Shane Lowry as he looks to successfully defend the title he won at Royal Portrush in 2019.
Out to deny the Irishman is a cast of the game's best players, including world No.1 Dustin Johnson, recent US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, who is bidding to end a winless drought in the majors that extends back to 2014.
Who will lift the Claret Jug and become the new 'Champion Golfer of the Year' at Royal St George's this weekend? Unless you're one of the lucky few with a ticket, there's only one place to watch it all happen in real time.
Here's your guide to the TV times you need...
Tuesday, July 13
4pm-6pm
Live from The Open Championship
Wednesday, July 14
2pm-5pm
The Open practice round LIVE!
Thursday, July 15
6.30am-8.30pm
The Open LIVE!
8.30pm-9.30pm
The Verdict LIVE!
Friday, July 16
6.30am-8.30pm
The Open LIVE!
8.30pm-9.30pm
The Verdict LIVE!
Saturday, July 17
9am-8pm
The Open LIVE!
8pm-9pm
The Verdict LIVE!
Sunday, July 18
8am-7pm
The Open LIVE!
7pm-8pm
The Verdict LIVE!
