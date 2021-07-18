search
The Stretch

The Open: Where will future editions be played?

By bunkered.co.uk18 July, 2021
The Open Championship Major Championships Claret Jug R&A Royal St George's
Open Championship Sign

As the curtain falls on the COVID-delayed 149th edition of golf's oldest major, attention now shifts towards which courses will be used for future Opens.

So far, the R&A has confirmed the venues for the next three championships, with next year's 150th edition at St Andrews shaping up to be a truly memorable occasion.

The Old Course - widely acclaimed as the 'home of golf' - will stage the contest for a record 30th time. 

• Where will future US Opens be played?

• QUIZ - Name every US winner of The Open

The only way to be there to take in the action is to enter a ticket ballot that was recently launched by championship organisers, the R&A. 

You can find out more about that here.

In the meantime, let's take a closer look at where the Open will be played over the next few years.

2022

Old Course, St Andrews
July 14-17
Previously hosted: 29 occasions
Most recently: 2015 

2023

Royal Liverpool
July 20-23
Previously hosted: 12 occasions
Most recently: 2014 

2024

Royal Troon
July 18-21
Previously hosted: 9 occasions
Most recently: 2016

