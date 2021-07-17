The Open: Why this week has been a winner for Titleist

The identity of the next ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ has still to be determined but Titleist is already a winner at this week’s Open.

An survey of the 156 players in the field at Royal St George’s has found that the brand leads the way in most major gear categories.

Titleist is the No.1 ball, driver, iron and wedge brand at the final men’s major of the season. A whopping 70% of the field has been using a Titleist ball, with almost half (41%) using a Titleist wedge. A quarter have been using Titleist irons, with slightly more (8%) using one of the brand’s drivers.

Amongst the Titleist brand ambassadors in the field this week is Jordan Spieth. The 2017 champion fired himself into contention at the halfway stage, lying just three shots off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen.

Before flying England last weekend, the former world No.1 added a new set of T-Series T100 irons to the bag.

He has them in 4 to 9, with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts. He also has a T200 2-iron (Graphite Design Tour AD D1 105 X) in the bag.

Interestingly, it was at the Open Championship in 2019 that Spieth made the switch to the original T100 models. Much like 2019, he has spent the last couple weeks at home testing the new irons, dialling them in for competition, with Titleist’s Director of Players Promotions, J.J. Van Wezenbeeck.

“When we first introduced the new T100’s to Jordan in Dallas, he commented immediately on the look and feel, how well they went through the turf, and how consistently they were flying,” said Van Wezenbeeck. “Talking with him last week, as he was working through the set, he said his ball speeds were extremely consistent, and he was really happy from a visual standpoint.”





Spieth himself added: “The first thing you notice is how they look, kind of the backside of the iron. You could see the colour just kind of more matted out, and then a really clean back to it. Just very simple – stays looking almost like a blade with the forgiveness of a cavity back.

“I don’t understand why you’d play any other iron to be honest. I joke around, ‘I’m not good enough to play the blades,’ but in reality, I think we’re just being smarter”.

Spieth isn’t the only Titleist staffer to have made some notable gear switch-ups for this week. Justin Thomas has worked with Titleist European Tour rep Liam McDougall on moving to a new T200 2-iron (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100), which he tested during practice rounds, preferring the lower offset, look and feel.

Adam Scott, meanwhile, has two new T100 3-irons in the bag this week – one built at a 2-iron loft and length, and the other at a standard 3-iron setup. He’s also moved back into a TSi4 driver (with Graphite Design Tour AD D1 7 X shaft) following a recent trip to the new Titleist Performance Centre at Woburn.

