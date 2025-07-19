Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Xander Schauffele fired a five-under 66 at The Open on Saturday but was left with a sour taste in his mouth after the third round at Royal Portrush.

The 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year carded two eagles as he flew up the yellow leaderboard on Saturday, despite lamenting ‘diabolical’ pin positions.

Schauffele, 31, pinpointed the 12th hole as a particularly egregious one.

“It was just one of those putts that you’re trying to get within three to five feet,” he said of the effort from 44 feet. “There’s been some diabolical pin locations this week, and that was one of them.

“It’s a very gettable par-5 with it being sort of helping off the left. But it was nice to see a long putt go in. I think it was my first long one of the week.”

His frustration had reached a boiling point after what he described as a ‘terrible’ day on Friday.

Schauffele signed for a 69 to comfortably make the cut in Northern Ireland, but he sought the advice of coach Chris Como immediately afterwards.

“Yeah, today was nice,” he said. “Had a nice phone call with Chris last night. Yesterday felt terrible.

“Even with some of the shots coming in, I felt like I was luck boxing my way through the back nine, somehow making contact and then sitting it somewhere near the hole and getting it in.

“Today felt like I was in more control. Obviously, the weather was much nicer and sort of what we’re used to on the PGA Tour. But it felt like I could control my golf ball a lot more.”

At the time of writing, the two-time major winner is six shots behind world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. To defend his Claret Jug, Schauffele insists he’ll need to play ‘blackout’ golf.

“I’m so far back, who knows with the weather and whatnot,” he explained.

“I believe in myself and what I can do. So just blackout hopefully. No luck boxing, blackout, there’s your headline, and try to shoot something and give myself a lot of opportunities.”

