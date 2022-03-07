search
The Players Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

The Players Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall04 March, 2022
The Players Championship Preview

This week things ramp up a notch as the PGA Tour heads to the Players Championship.

Part of the schedule since 1974, it has been played at TPC Sawgrass since 1982.

Over the years it has become a must-play for the game’s top players, and has the largest purse of any event in professional golf.

It's also home to the par-3 17th, one of the most iconic holes in the game.

Between 2012 and 2018 it moved from March to May – but it reverted to its original slot in the calendar in 2019.

Famously a tournament where past winners struggle, it is yet to produce a successful title defence.

Past winners include Jack Nicklaus, who won three of the first five editions in alternating years, as well as Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino, Fred Couples and Greg Norman.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action this week...

The Players Championship details

Course: TPC Sawgrass

Course stats: Par 72, 7,189 yards

Date: March 10-13 2022

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner’s share: $3,600,000

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

The Players Championship betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Jon Rahm 8/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Collin Morikawa 16/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Viktor Hovland 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Cameron Smith 25/1

Scottie Scheffler 28/1

Hideki Matsuyama 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Rory McIlroy: The world No.5 looks to have been finding a bit of form. He had a tough weekend at Bay Hill, so he will be determined to put that right.

Odds available during the week of the tournament.

All odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change. Please always gamble responsibly.

The Players Championship: How can I watch on TV?

The Players is live on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage begins at 11.30am.

