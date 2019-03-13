The Players Championship: Fantasy 5 to watch

The Players Championship is one event that every golfer has circled on the calendar - and this year, it's got a brand new date.

With changes to the schedule to accommodate the US PGA Championship taking place in May, the so-called ‘fifth major’ has moved from May to March.



The event, staged at the iconic TPC Sawgrass, is packed with the best players from across the world, all fighting it out for the biggest first prize in golf - all $2.25m of it.

Who will conquer the prestigious course this week, and who will fall foul of the iconic ‘Island Green' par-3 17th?



Here are five picks for your bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League team this week as the competition reaching its thrilling climax.