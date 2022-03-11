The Players Championship: Round 2 tee times in full

The second round of the 2022 Players Championship gets under way today.

Players will be hoping for a better day than they endured for round one, which had a delayed start followed by a suspension of play due to the weather.

That means the first round has yet to be completed, meaning the start of the second is likely to be pushed back.

Here’s when the stars are due off on Friday.

All times in GMT. Times will be updated once round one has been completed.

First tee

11.45am Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.56am Cameron Triangle, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

12.07pm James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, JJ Spaun

12.18pm Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

12.29pm Cam Davies, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

12.40pm Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

12.51pm Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

1.02pm Stewart Cink, CT Pan, Patton Kizzire

1.13pm Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

1.24pm Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

1.35pm Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

1.46pm Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

4.50pm Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

5.01pm Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

5.12pm Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

5.23pm Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

5.34pm Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

5.45pm Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Smith

5.56pm Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

6.07pm Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

6.18pm Tom Hoge, Tyrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

6.29pm Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

6.40pm Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

6.51pm Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley



Tenth tee

11.45am Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

11.56am Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12.07pm Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

12.18pm Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

12.29pm Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

12.40pm Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12.51pm Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1.02pm Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1.13pm Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

1.24pm Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

1.35pm Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

1.46pm Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

4.50pm Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

5.01pm Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

5.12pm Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

5.23pm Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski



5.34pm Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

5.45pm Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

5.56pm KH Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

6.07pm Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

6.18pm Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

6.29pm Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

6.40pm Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

6.51pm Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith