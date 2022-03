The Players: Full prize money breakdown

After five long days, it's finally over. Cameron Smith is the 2022 Players champion.

After a weather-affected tournament, the Australian came out on top and will take home $3.6 million.

Also receiving a huge payout is runner-up Anirban Lahiri, who takes home more than $2 million, while Paul Casey in third trousers nearly $1.4 million.

• Cameron Smith crowned Players champion

In total $20 million will be paid out to the field.

Find out who won what below...

Players Championship prize money breakdown

1 Cameron Smith

$3,600,000 2 Anirban Lahiri

$2,180,000 3 Paul Casey

$1,380,000 4 Kevin Kisner

$980,000 5 Keegan Bradley

$820,000 T6 Harold Varner III

$675,000 T6 Russell Knox

$675,000 T6 Doug Ghim $675,000 T9 Sepp Straka

$525,000 T9 Adam Hadwin $525,000 T9 Viktor Hovland

$525,000 T9 Dustin Johnson

$525,000 T13 Russell Henley

$327,222 T13 Keith Mitchell

$327,222 T13 Taylor Pendrith

$327,222 T13 Erik van Rooyen

$327,222 T13 Daniel Berger $327,222 T13 Max Homa

$327,222 T13 Tyrrell Hatton

$327,222 T13 Brendan Steele

$327,222 T13 Shane Lowry

$327,222 T22 Joaquin Niemann

$201,000 T22 Patton Kizzire

$201,000 T22 Tommy Fleetwood

$201,000 T22 Kevin Streelman

$201,000 T26 Sebastián Muñoz

$140,000 T26 Corey Conners

$140,000 T26 Doc Redman

$140,000 T26 Sergio Garcia $140,000 T26 Alex Noren

$140,000 T26 Patrick Reed

$140,000 T26 Will Zalatoris

$140,000 T26 Sam Burns

$140,000 T34 Abraham Ancer

$97,750 T34 Ian Poulter

$97,750 T34 Justin Thomas $97,750 T34 Seamus Power

$97,750 T34 Joel Dahmen

$97,750 T34 Pat Perez

$97,750 T34 Tom Hoge

$97,750 T34 Rory McIlroy

$97,750 T42 Kramer Hickok

$73,000 T42 Francesco Molinari

$73,000 T42 Scott Stallings

$73,000 T42 Louis Oosthuizen

$73,000 T46 Maverick McNealy

$57,700 T46 Troy Merritt

$57,700 T46 Adam Long $57,700 T46 Peter Malnati

$57,700 T50 Brice Garnett

$50,200 T50 Dylan Frittelli

$50,200 T50 Aaron Wise

$50,200 T53 Jason Kokrak

$47,800 T53 Branden Grace

$47,800 T55 Jimmy Walker

$46,200 T55 Sungjae Im

$46,200 T55 Jon Rahm

$46,200 T55 Scottie Scheffler

$46,200 T55 K.H. Lee

$46,200 T60 Sam Ryder

$44,600 T60 Michael Thompson

$44,600 T60 Denny McCarthy

$44,600 T63 Hank Lebioda $43,400 T63 Chesson Hadley

$43,400 T63 Brian Harman $43,400 T66 Hayden Buckley

$42,400 T66 Nick Watney

$42,400 T68 Lucas Herbert

$41,600 T68 Bubba Watson

$41,600 70 Lee Hodges

$41,000