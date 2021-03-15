The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout

Justin Thomas didn't just win his 14th PGA Tour title with his thrilling, come-from-behind victory in The PLAYERS Championship.
He also topped up his career earnings quite significantly.
The 27-year-old has overtaken close friend Jordan Spieth on the PGA Tour career money list after taking home $2.7million for his win at TPC Sawgrass.
That brings his career earnings to a whopping $42,920,860, narrowly ahead of three-time major champion Spieth, who has earned $42,729,466.
Thomas has also climbed into the top-20 in career prize money, up four places from 21st to 17th.
All told, $15million was shared amongst the 71 players who played all four rounds. Here's a look at who won what...
The PLAYERS - How much each player won
|1
|Justin Thomas
|$2,700,000
|2
|Lee Westwood
|$1,635,000
|T3
|Brian Harman
|$885,000
|T3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$885,000
|T5
|Talor Gooch
|$579,375
|T5
|Paul Casey
|$579,375
|7
|Corey Conners
|$506,250
|8
|Shane Lowry
|$468,750
|T9
|Charles Howell III
|$339,375
|T9
|Daniel Berger
|$339,375
|T9
|Jason Kokrak
|$339,375
|T9
|Victor Perez
|$339,375
|T9
|Si Woo Kim
|$339,375
|T9
|Sergio Garcia
|$339,375
|T9
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|$339,375
|T9
|Jon Rahm
|$339,375
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|$221,250
|T17
|Charley Hoffman
|$221,250
|T17
|Ryan Palmer
|$221,250
|T17
|Cameron Smith
|$221,250
|21
|Will Zalatoris
|$183,750
|T22
|Dylan Frittelli
|$135,964
|T22
|Tyler McCumber
|$135,964
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|$135,964
|T22
|Patrick Reed
|$135,964
|T22
|Tom Hoge
|$135,964
|T22
|Adam Long
|$135,964
|T22
|Abraham Ancer
|$135,964
|T29
|Cameron Percy
|$96,125
|T29
|Keegan Bradley
|$96,125
|T29
|Adam Hadwin
|$96,125
|T29
|Joaquin Niemann
|$96,125
|T29
|Harry Higgs
|$96,125
|T29
|Doug Ghim
|$96,125
|T35
|Ryan Moore
|$73,125
|T35
|Phil Mickelson
|$73,125
|T35
|Brendon Todd
|$73,125
|T35
|Jason Day
|$73,125
|T35
|Lanto Griffin
|$73,125
|T35
|Patton Kizzire
|$73,125
|T41
|Collin Morikawa
|$53,250
|T41
|James Hahn
|$53,250
|T41
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$53,250
|T41
|Zach Johnson
|$53,250
|T41
|Brendan Steele
|$53,250
|T41
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|$53,250
|T41
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$53,250
|T48
|Dustin Johnson
|$38,036
|T48
|Adam Scott
|$38,036
|T48
|Lucas Glover
|$38,036
|T48
|Michael Thompson
|$38,036
|T48
|Nick Taylor
|$38,036
|T48
|Jordan Spieth
|$38,036
|T48
|Chris Kirk
|$38,036
|T55
|Denny McCarthy
|$34,650
|T55
|Matt Jones
|$34,650
|T55
|Ryan Armour
|$34,650
|T58
|Billy Horschel
|$34,050
|T58
|Kramer Hickok
|$34,050
|T58
|Brian Stuard
|$34,050
|T61
|Scott Harrington
|$33,000
|T61
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$33,000
|T61
|Harold Varner III
|$33,000
|T61
|Scott Brown
|$33,000
|T65
|Patrick Rodgers
|$32,100
|T65
|Aaron Wise
|$32,100
|T67
|Rory Sabbatini
|$31,500
|T67
|Russell Knox
|$31,500
|T69
|Martin Laird
|$30,900
|T69
|Scott Piercy
|$30,900
|71
|Nate Lashley
|$30,450