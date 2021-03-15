search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe PLAYERS: Full prize money payout

Golf News

The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout

By bunkered.co.uk14 March, 2021
Justin Thomas The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Tour News Prize money Career Money List
Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas didn't just win his 14th PGA Tour title with his thrilling, come-from-behind victory in The PLAYERS Championship.

He also topped up his career earnings quite significantly.

The 27-year-old has overtaken close friend Jordan Spieth on the PGA Tour career money list after taking home $2.7million for his win at TPC Sawgrass

That brings his career earnings to a whopping $42,920,860, narrowly ahead of three-time major champion Spieth, who has earned $42,729,466.

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

• WATCH - An suffers nightmare at 17th

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

Thomas has also climbed into the top-20 in career prize money, up four places from 21st to 17th.

All told, $15million was shared amongst the 71 players who played all four rounds. Here's a look at who won what...

The PLAYERS - How much each player won

1Justin Thomas$2,700,000
2Lee Westwood$1,635,000
T3Brian Harman$885,000
T3Bryson DeChambeau$885,000
T5Talor Gooch$579,375
T5Paul Casey$579,375
7Corey Conners$506,250
8Shane Lowry$468,750
T9Charles Howell III$339,375
T9Daniel Berger$339,375
T9Jason Kokrak$339,375
T9Victor Perez$339,375
T9Si Woo Kim$339,375
T9Sergio Garcia$339,375
T9Matthew Fitzpatrick$339,375
T9Jon Rahm$339,375
T17Sungjae Im$221,250
T17Charley Hoffman$221,250
T17Ryan Palmer$221,250
T17Cameron Smith$221,250
21Will Zalatoris$183,750
T22Dylan Frittelli$135,964
T22Tyler McCumber$135,964
T22J.T. Poston$135,964
T22Patrick Reed$135,964
T22Tom Hoge$135,964
T22Adam Long$135,964
T22Abraham Ancer$135,964
T29Cameron Percy$96,125
T29Keegan Bradley$96,125
T29Adam Hadwin$96,125
T29Joaquin Niemann$96,125
T29Harry Higgs$96,125
T29Doug Ghim$96,125
T35Ryan Moore$73,125
T35Phil Mickelson$73,125
T35Brendon Todd$73,125
T35Jason Day$73,125
T35Lanto Griffin$73,125
T35Patton Kizzire$73,125
T41Collin Morikawa$53,250
T41James Hahn$53,250
T41Louis Oosthuizen$53,250
T41Zach Johnson$53,250
T41Brendan Steele$53,250
T41Kyoung-Hoon Lee$53,250
T41Christiaan Bezuidenhout$53,250
T48Dustin Johnson$38,036
T48Adam Scott$38,036
T48Lucas Glover$38,036
T48Michael Thompson$38,036
T48Nick Taylor$38,036
T48Jordan Spieth$38,036
T48Chris Kirk$38,036
T55Denny McCarthy$34,650
T55Matt Jones$34,650
T55Ryan Armour$34,650
T58Billy Horschel$34,050
T58Kramer Hickok$34,050
T58Brian Stuard$34,050
T61Scott Harrington$33,000
T61Jhonattan Vegas$33,000
T61Harold Varner III$33,000
T61Scott Brown$33,000
T65Patrick Rodgers$32,100
T65Aaron Wise$32,100
T67Rory Sabbatini$31,500
T67Russell Knox$31,500
T69Martin Laird$30,900
T69Scott Piercy$30,900
71Nate Lashley$30,450


Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Career Money List

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie backs Westwood to contend in The Open
EXCLUSIVE Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse
Justin Thomas - Fast hips need fast hands
The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout
The PLAYERS: Emotional Justin Thomas triumphs at TPC Sawgrass

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow