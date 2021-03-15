The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout

Justin Thomas didn't just win his 14th PGA Tour title with his thrilling, come-from-behind victory in The PLAYERS Championship.

He also topped up his career earnings quite significantly.

The 27-year-old has overtaken close friend Jordan Spieth on the PGA Tour career money list after taking home $2.7million for his win at TPC Sawgrass.

That brings his career earnings to a whopping $42,920,860, narrowly ahead of three-time major champion Spieth, who has earned $42,729,466.

Thomas has also climbed into the top-20 in career prize money, up four places from 21st to 17th.

All told, $15million was shared amongst the 71 players who played all four rounds. Here's a look at who won what...

The PLAYERS - How much each player won

1 Justin Thomas $2,700,000 2 Lee Westwood $1,635,000 T3 Brian Harman $885,000 T3 Bryson DeChambeau $885,000 T5 Talor Gooch $579,375 T5 Paul Casey $579,375 7 Corey Conners $506,250 8 Shane Lowry $468,750 T9 Charles Howell III $339,375 T9 Daniel Berger $339,375 T9 Jason Kokrak $339,375 T9 Victor Perez $339,375 T9 Si Woo Kim $339,375 T9 Sergio Garcia $339,375 T9 Matthew Fitzpatrick $339,375 T9 Jon Rahm $339,375 T17 Sungjae Im $221,250 T17 Charley Hoffman $221,250 T17 Ryan Palmer $221,250 T17 Cameron Smith $221,250 21 Will Zalatoris $183,750 T22 Dylan Frittelli $135,964 T22 Tyler McCumber $135,964 T22 J.T. Poston $135,964 T22 Patrick Reed $135,964 T22 Tom Hoge $135,964 T22 Adam Long $135,964 T22 Abraham Ancer $135,964 T29 Cameron Percy $96,125 T29 Keegan Bradley $96,125 T29 Adam Hadwin $96,125 T29 Joaquin Niemann $96,125 T29 Harry Higgs $96,125 T29 Doug Ghim $96,125 T35 Ryan Moore $73,125 T35 Phil Mickelson $73,125 T35 Brendon Todd $73,125 T35 Jason Day $73,125 T35 Lanto Griffin $73,125 T35 Patton Kizzire $73,125 T41 Collin Morikawa $53,250 T41 James Hahn $53,250 T41 Louis Oosthuizen $53,250 T41 Zach Johnson $53,250 T41 Brendan Steele $53,250 T41 Kyoung-Hoon Lee $53,250 T41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $53,250 T48 Dustin Johnson $38,036 T48 Adam Scott $38,036 T48 Lucas Glover $38,036 T48 Michael Thompson $38,036 T48 Nick Taylor $38,036 T48 Jordan Spieth $38,036 T48 Chris Kirk $38,036 T55 Denny McCarthy $34,650 T55 Matt Jones $34,650 T55 Ryan Armour $34,650 T58 Billy Horschel $34,050 T58 Kramer Hickok $34,050 T58 Brian Stuard $34,050 T61 Scott Harrington $33,000 T61 Jhonattan Vegas $33,000 T61 Harold Varner III $33,000 T61 Scott Brown $33,000 T65 Patrick Rodgers $32,100 T65 Aaron Wise $32,100 T67 Rory Sabbatini $31,500 T67 Russell Knox $31,500 T69 Martin Laird $30,900 T69 Scott Piercy $30,900 71 Nate Lashley $30,450



