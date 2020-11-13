search
The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

Golf News

The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

By bunkered.co.uk13 November, 2020
The winner of this week’s Masters Tournament won’t just win a fancy new green jacket. They’ll also trouser an eye-watering $2,070,000.

The Augusta National Golf Club has confirmed that this year’s prize fund has been set at $11.5million, the same as it was in 2019, which was a $500,000 increase on 2018.

Only The Players Championship ($15million) and the US Open ($12million) are more lucrative.

Like Tiger Woods last year, the 2020 Masters champion will clear $2million in prize money, with the runner-ups also earning a seven-figure sum, assuming that there is no more than a two-way tie for second.

The $11.5million is distributed primarily amongst those who make the cut, although each pro who doesn’t will still receive $10,000.

Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the top 50 places this week…

The Masters prize money, winner’s share and payout

1. $2,070,000
2. $1,242,000
3. $782,000
4. $552,000
5. $460,000
6. $414,000
7. $385,250
8. $356,500
9. $333,500
10. $310,500

11. $287,500
12. $264,500
13. $241,500
14. $218,500
15. $207,000
16. $195,500
17. $184,000
18. $172,500
19. $161,000
20. $149,500

21. $138,000
22. $128,800
23. $119,600
24. $110,400
25. $101,200

26. $92,000
27. $88,550
28. $85,100
29. $81,650
30. $78,200
31. $74,750
32. $71,300
33. $67,850
34. $64,975
35. $62,100

36. $59,225
37. $56,350
38. $54,050
39. $51,750
40. $49,450
41. $47,150
42. $44,850
43. $42,550
44. $40,250
45. $37,950

46. $35,650
47. $33,350
48. $31,510
49. $29,900
50. $28,980

