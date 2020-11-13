The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

The winner of this week’s Masters Tournament won’t just win a fancy new green jacket. They’ll also trouser an eye-watering $2,070,000.



The Augusta National Golf Club has confirmed that this year’s prize fund has been set at $11.5million, the same as it was in 2019, which was a $500,000 increase on 2018.

Only The Players Championship ($15million) and the US Open ($12million) are more lucrative.

Like Tiger Woods last year, the 2020 Masters champion will clear $2million in prize money, with the runner-ups also earning a seven-figure sum, assuming that there is no more than a two-way tie for second.

The $11.5million is distributed primarily amongst those who make the cut, although each pro who doesn’t will still receive $10,000.

Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the top 50 places this week…

The Masters prize money, winner’s share and payout

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,242,000

3. $782,000

4. $552,000

5. $460,000

6. $414,000

7. $385,250

8. $356,500

9. $333,500

10. $310,500



11. $287,500

12. $264,500

13. $241,500

14. $218,500

15. $207,000

16. $195,500

17. $184,000

18. $172,500

19. $161,000

20. $149,500



21. $138,000

22. $128,800

23. $119,600

24. $110,400

25. $101,200

26. $92,000

27. $88,550

28. $85,100

29. $81,650

30. $78,200

31. $74,750

32. $71,300

33. $67,850

34. $64,975

35. $62,100



36. $59,225

37. $56,350

38. $54,050

39. $51,750

40. $49,450

41. $47,150

42. $44,850

43. $42,550

44. $40,250

45. $37,950



46. $35,650

47. $33,350

48. $31,510

49. $29,900

50. $28,980