The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

The winner of this week’s Masters Tournament won’t just win a fancy new green jacket. They’ll also trouser an eye-watering $2,070,000.
The Augusta National Golf Club has confirmed that this year’s prize fund has been set at $11.5million, the same as it was in 2019, which was a $500,000 increase on 2018.
Only The Players Championship ($15million) and the US Open ($12million) are more lucrative.
Like Tiger Woods last year, the 2020 Masters champion will clear $2million in prize money, with the runner-ups also earning a seven-figure sum, assuming that there is no more than a two-way tie for second.
The $11.5million is distributed primarily amongst those who make the cut, although each pro who doesn’t will still receive $10,000.
Here’s a look at the prize money breakdown for the top 50 places this week…
The Masters prize money, winner’s share and payout
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,242,000
3. $782,000
4. $552,000
5. $460,000
6. $414,000
7. $385,250
8. $356,500
9. $333,500
10. $310,500
• Woods in the mix as Casey leads at Augusta
11. $287,500
12. $264,500
13. $241,500
14. $218,500
15. $207,000
16. $195,500
17. $184,000
18. $172,500
19. $161,000
20. $149,500
• Augusta bites back at big-hitting Bryson
21. $138,000
22. $128,800
23. $119,600
24. $110,400
25. $101,200
26. $92,000
27. $88,550
28. $85,100
29. $81,650
30. $78,200
31. $74,750
32. $71,300
33. $67,850
34. $64,975
35. $62,100
• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one
36. $59,225
37. $56,350
38. $54,050
39. $51,750
40. $49,450
41. $47,150
42. $44,850
43. $42,550
44. $40,250
45. $37,950
• What on Earth is Sandy Lyle wearing... and why?!
46. $35,650
47. $33,350
48. $31,510
49. $29,900
50. $28,980