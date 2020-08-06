The prize money at this week’s US PGA will blow your mind...

As observations go, it’s not saying anything particularly original to note that professional golf pays exceptionally well.

Even so, there’s no disputing that the money up for grabs at this week’s US PGA Championship is eye-watering.

A total prize fund of $11million will be shared amongst the players at TPC Harding Park this week, with the eventual winner banking a cool $1.98million.

For context, that’s the equivalent of the average annual income of 32 American households.

Not bad for four days’ work.

It’s also a marked increase on the money earned by Tiger Woods when he won the first of his first Wanamaker trophies. The 15-time major champion earned $630,000 for his victory at Medinah in 1999. The very first winner of the championship, Jim Barnes, earned $500 for his win at Siwanoy Country Club in New York back in 1906.

Even this year’s runner-up will leave with a seven-figure cheque, with $1.188million going to the player who finishes second.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much each of the top-50 players will earn this week…

1st: $1.98million

2nd: $1.188million

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $450,500

6th: $380,000

7th: $343,650

8th: $319,600

9th: $295,600

10th: $272,380

11th: $251,590

12th: $242,400

13th: $214,800

14th: $199,050

15th: $184,280

16th: $170,700

17th: $161,000

18th: $152,000

19th: $143,000

20th: $134,000

21st: $125,000

22nd: $116,000

23rd: $107,000

24th: $100,000

25th: $93,000

26th: $87,000

27th: $82,000

28th: $77,000

29th: $74,000

30th: $71,000

