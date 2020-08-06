search
The prize money at this week's US PGA will blow your mind...

Golf News

The prize money at this week’s US PGA will blow your mind...

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2020
US PGA Championship Major Championships TPC Harding Park Prize money Tour News Wanamaker Trophy
Pga Tees

As observations go, it’s not saying anything particularly original to note that professional golf pays exceptionally well.

Even so, there’s no disputing that the money up for grabs at this week’s US PGA Championship is eye-watering.

A total prize fund of $11million will be shared amongst the players at TPC Harding Park this week, with the eventual winner banking a cool $1.98million.

For context, that’s the equivalent of the average annual income of 32 American households.

• The TaylorMade US PGA staff bag is a HOME RUN!

• US PGA - The bunkered team's predictions

Not bad for four days’ work.

It’s also a marked increase on the money earned by Tiger Woods when he won the first of his first Wanamaker trophies. The 15-time major champion earned $630,000 for his victory at Medinah in 1999. The very first winner of the championship, Jim Barnes, earned $500 for his win at Siwanoy Country Club in New York back in 1906.

LISTEN TO EP 1 OF THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST

Even this year’s runner-up will leave with a seven-figure cheque, with $1.188million going to the player who finishes second.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much each of the top-50 players will earn this week… 

1st: $1.98million
2nd: $1.188million
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $450,500
6th: $380,000
7th: $343,650
8th: $319,600
9th: $295,600
10th: $272,380

11th: $251,590

11th: $251,590
12th: $242,400
13th: $214,800
14th: $199,050
15th: $184,280
16th: $170,700
17th: $161,000
18th: $152,000
19th: $143,000
20th: $134,000

21st: $125,000

21st: $125,000
22nd: $116,000
23rd: $107,000
24th: $100,000
25th: $93,000
26th: $87,000
27th: $82,000
28th: $77,000
29th: $74,000
30th: $71,000

