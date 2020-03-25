search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Tour Pro Emoji Quiz - How many can you get?

The Stretch

The Tour Pro Emoji Quiz - How many can you get?

By bunkered.co.uk25 March, 2020
Quizzes Fun stuff Tour Pros The Stretch Emojis
Tour Pro Emoji Quiz

Did you know that "emoji" is the fastest-growing form of language in the UK and is even evolving faster than ancient forms of communication, such as hieroglyphics?

More than 80% of the population are now believed to use the symbols to communicate with one another using the shorthand of the digital age.

That's the whole point of this quiz. We're giving you 10 minutes to try to correctly identify 20 professional golfers.

Your only clue? An emoji / emojis that represent them in some way.

• The very best of golf on Netflix

• 10 great golf books for self-isolating with

As an added twist, you have to answer them in the correct order. You can't just fire in names and hope for the best! This is a true test of your "emoji-nal intelligence".

When you're done, share your score in our COMMENTS section below & challenge your friends on social media to take the quiz for themselves.

Ready? Let's go!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie to buy "controlling stake" in Rangers
"Today's the day to save your golf club"
Scots pro in contention on American satellite tour
Tiger-Phil re-match reportedly in the pipeline
Coronavirus: Another European Tour event POSTPONED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow