The R&A announces record prize fund for Women's Open

Golf News

The R&A announces record prize fund for Women’s Open

By Ryan Crombie18 August, 2021
AIG WOmen's British Open The R&A Martin Slumbers Tour News women's golf womens major Major Championships
Aigwomensbritishopenprize Fund

The AIG Women’s Open has set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s golf.

The record-breaking announcement from The R&A reveals that the prize fund for this year’s championship will increase by $1.3million to $5.8million with the winner earning $870,000.

With the support of title sponsor AIG, the largest prize fund in women’s major championship golf will increase by a further $1million to no less than $6.8million in 2022. This will more than double the prize fund from 2018 before AIG’s partnership with The R&A commenced.

“We are absolutely committed to elevating the AIG Women’s Open and enhancing its status as one of golf’s premier championships,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

“With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf.

“It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game’s commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable.

“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year. We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”

In 2019, in AIG’s first year as title sponsor of the championship the prize fund was increased by $1.25million to $4.5million, an increase of almost 40% on the previous year.

The AIG Women’s Open takes place from 19-22 August at Carnoustie and will be played in 2022 at Muirfield, another of Scotland’s world-renowned links courses.

