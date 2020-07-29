The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series

The R&A has confirmed its continued support for the Faldo Series, the most recognised junior golf event in the world founded by six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo.



The backing will continue to play a crucial role in facilitating tournaments in new golfing regions, as well as furthering the development of junior golf by inviting world-class coaches to lead clinics at Series events.

“As a supporter of the Faldo Series for many years, we have seen first-hand the impact it has made on the game by providing competitive opportunities for boys and girls around the world and helping their development,” said Kevin Barker, director of golf development at The R&A.

“The Series is expanding further into new and existing territories, including less-developed golf nations, providing more opportunities for participation in golf by young people.”

Over 40,000 participants, aged 12 to 21, have competed since the series began. Notable alumni include the 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett as well as fellow tour professionals, Megan Khang, Carly Booth, Joaquín Niemann and Eddie Pepperell.



Established in the UK, the Series has gone from strength to strength in recent years, expanding into Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America and South America. The Series now features approximately 40 tournaments in 30 different countries annually.



“We are incredibly fortunate and grateful to have the support of The R&A to further develop the game of golf around the world,” said Sir Nick Faldo.

“The Faldo Series has always looked to develop ‘tomorrow’s champions’ and increase competitive opportunities to help the next generation of golfers improve, which is also a key goal of The R&A.

"The Series continues to grow and raise awareness of the game, something which I’m very proud about, and I’m looking forward to encouraging more juniors from all corners of the world to get involved.”

The R&A has provided funding to the Faldo Series since its inception in 1996 and it was the first initiative of its kind to be supported by the governing body. Proceeds generated by The Open are used by The R&A to invest in the growth and development of golf around the world.