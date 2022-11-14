The RSM Classic 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

If you’re stuck inside wishing you could get out on the golf course, then the PGA Tour’s late November stop at Long Island might have you feeling rather jealous.

It’s the RSM Classic this week, which is held at the picturesque Sea Island Resort in Georgia. This resort along with the end of the year atmosphere makes for a pretty relaxed week, where many players will be prioritising relaxation over performance. After this, we’re into limited field tournaments and parent and child exhibitions.

The tournament is held over two courses at the resort, the Plantation and the Seaside. Both courses lend themselves to pretty tidy scoring, with something around the 20-under-par mark probably required to compete for the trophy.

The event was known as the McGladrey Classic up until 2015, when the title sponsorship was handed over to RSM.

Last year, it was Talor Gooch who won here, his first and, to this date, only title on the PGA Tour. For obvious reasons, the LIV Golf player won’t be defending that crown.

Let’s take a look at the details ahead of the week.

The RSM Classic details

Course: The Seaside Course; The Plantation Course

Course stats: 7,005 yards, par 70; 7,060 yards, par 72

Defending champion: Talor Gooch

Purse: $7,200,000

Winner’s share: $1,296,000

The RSM Classic betting tips

Here are the names the bookies fancy this week...

Tony Finau 10/1

Seamus Power 25/1

Taylor Montgomery 28/1

Brian Harman 30/1

Jason Day 30/1

Tom Hoge 33/1

Denny McCarthy 33/1

Keith Mitchell 35/1

Joel Dahmen 40/1

Patrick Rodgers 45/1

The bunkered Bet

Kevin Kisner 55/1

Kisner won here back in 2015 and was runner-up in 2020. In 2015, he shot the scoring record for the tournament, which was matched by Gooch in 2021. Admittedly, his form hasn't been amazing recently, but if there's anywhere that can get him back in gear, this is the place.

Everything the light touches (or is green) is his kingdom!



Flint is ready to watch some golf from the Terrace on #9#PoweredByPaws#RSMClassicpic.twitter.com/PsI2NPgsfJ — The RSM Classic (@TheRSMClassic) November 5, 2022

The RSM Classic how to watch

It's a Thursday to Sunday event, with Sky Sports taking the coverage this week. Here's when and where you can tune in:

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event: 2.30pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf: 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event: 4.15pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix: 6pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf - Red Button: 6pm

